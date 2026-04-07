Rotary Club of Bloomingdale-Roselle

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Rotary Club of Bloomingdale-Roselle

About this event

Test - Ticket is team name

🎬 The Outsiders
Free

Pick your team!
Each ticket lets you join one of our ’80s movie-themed tables, which will compete together during the Family Feud–style trivia game.

🎂 Sixteen Candles
Free

Pick your team!
Each ticket lets you join one of our ’80s movie-themed tables, which will compete together during the Family Feud–style trivia game.

📚 The Breakfast Club
Free

Pick your team!
Each ticket lets you join one of our ’80s movie-themed tables, which will compete together during the Family Feud–style trivia game.

🕶 Risky Business
Free

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