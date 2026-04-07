Test - Ticket is team name

About this event
Pick your team!
Each ticket lets you join one of our ’80s movie-themed tables, which will compete together during the Family Feud–style trivia game.
Pick your team!
Each ticket lets you join one of our ’80s movie-themed tables, which will compete together during the Family Feud–style trivia game.
Pick your team!
Each ticket lets you join one of our ’80s movie-themed tables, which will compete together during the Family Feud–style trivia game.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!