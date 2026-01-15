TEST TRAINING FRUIT TREE

Offered by
About this shop
$
•Size: 10’-20’ x 6’-15’
•Large fruit; few seeds
•Smooth, thin rind
•Yellow with red blush when mature
•Deep red flesh
•Ripens mid to late November
•Holds well on tree until March
•Cold hardy to mid 20’s
•Size: Up to 20’-25’
•Seedless
•Excellent quality and sweetness
•Thin skinned
•Pulp is distinctive red, but color will fade as tree ages
•Cold hardy to mid 20’s
•Size: 10’ x 10’
•Hybrid between a lemon & a sweet orange
•Very fragrant flowers
•Thin skin
•Moderate seed count
•Freezes to ground in hard freeze and produces again in 18 months
•Ripens August to January
•Cold hardy to high 20’s
•Size: 4’-8’ x 3’-4’ in pot; 10’-12’ x 8’-10’ in ground
• Hybrid between a lemon & a sweet orange
•Thin skinned
•Tangy, juicy, and slightly sweeter than classic lemon varieties
•Good container plant
•Ripens August - January
•Size: 8’-10’ x 4’-6’
•Excellent container plant
•Cross between Minneola tangelo and Clementine mandarin
•Rind thin and easy to peel
•Sweet and juicy
•Ripens November to January
•Cold hardy to low 20’s
•Size: 8’-12’ x 8’-12’
•Very few seeds
•Thin, bright, red-blushed rind
•Red, juicy, very sweet flesh at full maturity
•Ripens early to mid January
•Holds well on tree until March
•Cold hardy to mid 20’s
•Size: 8’-12’ x 8’-12’
•Seedless
•Cross between Washington navel and the Brazilian Bahia navel
•Bright orange skin
•Pinkish-red flesh
•Sweet, tangy flavor
•Cold hardy to mid 20’s
•Size: 10’-12’ x 13’-15’
•Few, if any seeds
•Named Texas Superstar in 2010
•Easy to peel and breaks into segments
•Ripens late October to November
•Hold well on tree through December
•Cold hardy to low 20’s
•Size: 10’-12’ x 13’-15’
•Few, if any seeds
•Named Texas Superstar in 2010
•Easy to peel and breaks into segments
•Ripens late October to November
•Hold well on tree through December
•Cold hardy to low 20’s
•Size: 13’-15′
•Seedless
•Rind is smooth, thin and bright red-orange when mature
•High quality fruit
•Ripens late September to October
•Holds well on tree through December
•Cold hardy to low 20’s
•Size: 20’-30’ x 15’
•Self-fertile
•Pollinate with Golden Dorsett or Ein Shemer for higher harvest
•Sweet and crisp
•Yellow skin with slight blush
•Stores 2 months
•Ripens late June - July
•100 - 300 chill hours required
•Size: 10’-20’ x 10’-20’
•Self-sterile
•Good cross-pollinator with Anna
•Golden Delicious type
•Yellow skin w/slight blush
•Sweet and firm
•Stores 2 months
•Ripens mid to late June
•100 chill hours required
•Size: 5’-10’ x 5’-10’
•Small to medium fruit
•Rich, sweet flavor
•Color ranges from purple to brown, tinged with bronze
•Pulp is amber colored
•Most cold hardy of all Texas fig varieties
•Good fresh or preserved
•Ripens mid to late June
•Closed eye
•Size: 12’ x 15’ tall & wide
•Freestone
•Bright white flesh
•Sweet and juicy
•Ripens late June-early July
•250 – 300 chill hours required
•Size: 15’-30’ x 15’-30’
•Self-fertile
•Freestone
•Ideal for canning, baking and eating fresh
•Fruit is red-blushed with low acidity and superior flavor
•Ripens late spring and early summer
•500 chill hours required
•Size: up to 18’
•Self-fertile
•Semi-freestone
•Low acidity
•Medium-sized fruit
•Yellow with red blush
•White flesh
•Extremely sweet flavor
•Ripens mid to late June
•225 chill hours required
•Size: 10’-20’ x 10’-20’
•Self-fertile
•Medium, reddish-purple skin with deep crimson flesh
•Great fresh or for preserves
•Heat and drought tolerant
•Disease resistant
•Ripens early June
•250 chill hours required
•Size: Up to 20’ – 25’
•Mexican variety
•Shiny, paper-thin skin
•High oil content
•Rich, nutty flavor
•Ripens September to October
•Cold hardy to mid 20’s
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!