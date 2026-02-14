TEST -WGES PTO Registration and Homeroom Fees

We invite you to become a Walnut Grove Family and Collegiate Sponsor for $250. LIMITED AVAILABILITY





This level of sponsorship has all of the benefits of Family Sponsorship, PLUS you get to choose a college flag to display in the cafeteria. Your family name will be displayed on both the Family Sponsor Sign and the Collegiate Sponsor Sign at school. Your contribution will directly benefit Dad's breakfast club.





No names will be added to the Family and Collegiate Sponsor signs after October 1.



