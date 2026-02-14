TEST -WGES PTO Registration and Homeroom Fees

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About this event
Membership includes access to the WGES student directory and voting rights in PTO matters. There is no obligation for meeting attendance or volunteer hours.
Homeroom dues are $50 per student. This recommended donation includes:
- Class Party Expenses: Winter Party, Valentine Party, and End-of-Year Party (includes pizza lunch).
- Class Teacher Gifts: Gifts for teachers' birthdays, winter and end-of-year.
We invite you to become a Walnut Grove Family and Collegiate Sponsor for $250. LIMITED AVAILABILITY
This level of sponsorship has all of the benefits of Family Sponsorship, PLUS you get to choose a college flag to display in the cafeteria. Your family name will be displayed on both the Family Sponsor Sign and the Collegiate Sponsor Sign at school. Your contribution will directly benefit Dad's breakfast club.
No names will be added to the Family and Collegiate Sponsor signs after October 1.
Note: If you choose this option, you do not need to select WGES Family Sponsor too.
WGES PTO is excited to kick off this school year and we are looking to continue supporting our school in any way we can. We work closely with the administration and teachers to identify areas of need, and provide as much support as we can.
We invite you to become a Walnut Grove Family Sponsor for $100. You will receive a "Proud Supporter of WGES" yard sign, and your family name will be displayed on the Family Sponsor sign at WGES. Your contribution will directly benefit WGES.
No names will be added to the Family Sponsor signs after October 1.
We kindly ask our volunteers to consider purchasing a shirt in order to be easily identified as volunteers during school events and field trips.
PTO Volunteer shirt orders end on September 4. Expect shirts to be sent home with your child by October.
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