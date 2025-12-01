WTS-NH 2nd Annual Pickleball Tournament

About this event
This price is for 2 players
This price is for 1 observer/supporter NON-player
Company logo displayed in two locations on the court
Company logo on display near food. Sponsor also receives
one complimentary team registration (2 players)
Portion of sponsorship goes to tournament winner's prize. Company name announced at championship match & award ceremony. Sponsor also receives one complimentary team registration (2 players)
$
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