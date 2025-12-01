Womens Transportation Seminar New Hampshire Chapter - Wts-nh

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Womens Transportation Seminar New Hampshire Chapter - Wts-nh

About this event

WTS-NH 2nd Annual Pickleball Tournament

45 Danville Rd

East Hampstead, NH 03826, USA

Pickleball Team
$80
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

This price is for 2 players

Pickleball Observer/Supporter
$20

This price is for 1 observer/supporter NON-player

Court Sponsor (6 Available)
$150

Company logo displayed in two locations on the court

Food Sponsor (1 Available)
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Company logo on display near food. Sponsor also receives

one complimentary team registration (2 players)

Award Sponsor (1 Available)
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Portion of sponsorship goes to tournament winner's prize. Company name announced at championship match & award ceremony. Sponsor also receives one complimentary team registration (2 players)

Add a donation for Womens Transportation Seminar New Hampshire Chapter - Wts-nh

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