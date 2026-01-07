United We Dance Silent Auction #1

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Starting bid
Gift Basket including glasses, bottle of wine, Bin13 hoodie and $50 gift card. Value $150
Starting bid
House cleaning and spa package. Value $350
Starting bid
$100 Gift Card, Foot Traffic Socks, Pedicure Kit, sparkly stiletto key chain, toe nail polish, lip stain, 12th Street Shoes etched wine glass, bracelet, Just Right Shoe figurine. Value $150
Starting bid
Yoga Collective gift card - one month unlimited yoga, AB crepes SWAG, Cute But Crazy Socks and Moonvalley Organics Lip Balm Value: $190
Starting bid
Anthony's $100 Gift Card
Starting bid
Cougar Gold Cheese can Value: $33
Starting bid
Cougar Gold Cheese Can Value $33
Starting bid
Original Linoleum Block Art Print, framed. "Madronas", 11/20 Value:$85
Starting bid
4 Ticket Punch Card to Bellingham Bells Game & Sweet As Waffles Gift Card ($25) Total Value: $75
Starting bid
$25 Gift Card to Bellingham Cider Plus Bellingham Cider Co sweatshirt and hat. Value: $82
Starting bid
4 tickets to May 31st Concert "Fireworks", $25 Storia Cucina Gift Card and $25 Bar Cicotti Gift Card Value: $154
Starting bid
One month fitness membership with drawstring bag and water bottle Value: $250
Starting bid
Soap making kit including 7 finished soaps Value: $80
Starting bid
One case of wine - 6 red, 6 White - Red is Milbrandt 2019 Estates Red Blend ($30/bottle), White is Caliche Albarino ($20/bottle) Value $300
Starting bid
One case of wine - 6 red, 6 White - Red is Milbrandt 2019 Estates Red Blend ($30/bottle), White is Caliche Albarino ($20/bottle) Value $300
Starting bid
Coconut Kenny's $50 Gift Certificate
Starting bid
$25 Gift Card with Travel Thermos Value: $50
Starting bid
2 beer glasses from El Suenito, Cruisin Coffee gift card $25, Cruisin Mug, $20 Traders Joes gift card, Trader Joes canvas tote bag, $25 Filling Station Gift Card and Otherlands Sticker Value:$150
Starting bid
Coffee Basket. 2-12oz bags whole bean coffee, one mug Value: $47
Starting bid
$40 Gift Certificate from Garden Spot Nursery in Bellingham, terracotta flower pot, garden gloves and three packets for flower seeds. Value: $60
Starting bid
One Night Stay at Hampton Inn in Bellingham and Champagne Value:$260
Starting bid
Hardware Sales Swag Bag: reusable bag, Hardware Sales stuffed Max, Aero Prop, Bubbles, Mug, Rental Voucher $20 discount, Yoyo, bumper sticker, key chain, beanie, t-shirt (L), sweatshirt (xl) Value: $70
Starting bid
10lbs of sockeye salmon, 7 cleaned and vacuum packed filets, cedar grilling planks, kitchen towel and salmon seasoning Value: $230
Starting bid
10lbs of sockeye salmon, 7 cleaned and vacuum packed filets, cedar grilling planks, kitchen towel and salmon seasoning Value: $230
Starting bid
10lbs of sockeye salmon, 7 cleaned and vacuum packed filets, cedar grilling planks, kitchen towel and salmon seasoning Value: $230
Starting bid
10lbs of sockeye salmon, 7 cleaned and vacuum packed filets, cedar grilling planks, kitchen towel and salmon seasoning Value: $230
Starting bid
$50 gift card, t-shirt (size L), 2 beer steins, 3 stickers Value: $101
Starting bid
$150 Gift Card at Labels Boutique in Bellingham
Starting bid
3 Hour Mountain Biking Coaching and Four 24 Hour EVIL bike rentals and 2 EVIL hat, stickers and water bottle Value: $690
Starting bid
Goods Hoodie, Goods Gift Card $25, Wander/Roam Mug and $20 Gift Card, Zeeks Gift Card $30 and Menace Brewing Gift Card $20 Value: $140
Starting bid
4 tickets to MoPop Museum in Seattle Value:$146
Starting bid
Tacoma Comedy Club 4 tickets, McMenamins $50 git card, Museum of Glass 6 tickets, Wooden City $50 gift card and Lemay Car Museum 4 tickets Value: $436
Starting bid
Two rounds golf, assortment of golf balls, golfer gift set, valid Mon-Thurs, no holidays Value: $170
Starting bid
2 general admission 3-day tickets to the NW Tune Up Mountain Bike Show (July 10-12, 2026) Value: $276
Starting bid
Gift certificate for Life Boost Bag plus Leg Compression Therapy - great for managing swelling, fluid retention and, post workout recovery Value: $235
Starting bid
Gift certificate for Life Boost Bag plus Leg Compression Therapy - great for managing swelling, fluid retention and, post workout recovery Value: $235
Starting bid
Peter James 8"x10" photo tile "Four Sunbeams" Value: $60
Starting bid
Pickford Theater annual membership, plus popcorn bucket and two free movie passes and SWAG Value: $100
Starting bid
Voucher for 4 tickets to the Spring Puyallup Fair (April 10-19 2026) Value: $80
Starting bid
Restore Hyper Wellness basket including red light therapy, IR Sauna, compression, free skin health consult and SWAG Value: $220
Starting bid
Autographed copy of Rick Steve's Europe Through The Back Door and Rick Steves Best Destinations Newsletter Value: $30
Starting bid
Samish Bay Soaps 10 pack Value: $65
Starting bid
4 General Admission tickets plus 4 hydroplane pit passes. Must be for the same day (Aug 1-3, 2026) Value: $240
Starting bid
2 Club seat tickets with Lounge Access to Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater at the Paramount Theater in Seattle, March 22nd. Value: $230
Starting bid
$25 Gift Certificate and Fairhaven Runners Hat, $25 Bagelry Gift Card and Moon Valley Chapstick Value: $75
Starting bid
$250 Gift Card to the Silver Reef Hotel & Casino
Starting bid
Up to 8 yards of any of the following: fill soil, Fine Bark Medium Bark, Cedar chips, etc Delivery included. Value: $550
Starting bid
Sacha Bliese handmade 14k white gold and facetted Hanashinju pearl earrings with guarantee card for pearls. Value: $650
Starting bid
Signed Devon Witherspoon pic from the Super Bowl Champion Seattle Seahawks! Value:$75
Starting bid
Tropical theme beauty basket. Value:$75
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