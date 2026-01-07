United We Dance

Hosted by

United We Dance

About this event

Sales closed

United We Dance Silent Auction #1

Pick-up location

104 N Commercial St, Bellingham, WA 98225, USA

Pink #1 - Bin 13 Wine Bar Gift basket item
Pink #1 - Bin 13 Wine Bar Gift basket
$50

Starting bid

Gift Basket including glasses, bottle of wine, Bin13 hoodie and $50 gift card. Value $150

Pink #2 - Cleaning With Care house cleaning & spa basket item
Pink #2 - Cleaning With Care house cleaning & spa basket
$40

Starting bid

House cleaning and spa package. Value $350

Pink #3 - 12th Street Shoes Basket item
Pink #3 - 12th Street Shoes Basket
$20

Starting bid

$100 Gift Card, Foot Traffic Socks, Pedicure Kit, sparkly stiletto key chain, toe nail polish, lip stain, 12th Street Shoes etched wine glass, bracelet, Just Right Shoe figurine. Value $150

Pink #4 - Downtown Yoga Collective Basket item
Pink #4 - Downtown Yoga Collective Basket
$10

Starting bid

Yoga Collective gift card - one month unlimited yoga, AB crepes SWAG, Cute But Crazy Socks and Moonvalley Organics Lip Balm Value: $190

Pink #5 - Anthonys Gift Card item
Pink #5 - Anthonys Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

Anthony's $100 Gift Card

Pink #6 - Cougar Gold Cheese item
Pink #6 - Cougar Gold Cheese
$10

Starting bid

Cougar Gold Cheese can Value: $33

Pink #7 - Cougar Gold Cheese item
Pink #7 - Cougar Gold Cheese
$10

Starting bid

Cougar Gold Cheese Can Value $33

Pink #8 - Barbara Overson Block Print :"Madronas" item
Pink #8 - Barbara Overson Block Print :"Madronas"
$10

Starting bid

Original Linoleum Block Art Print, framed. "Madronas", 11/20 Value:$85

Pink #9 - Bellingham Bells / Sweet As Waffles Gift Card item
Pink #9 - Bellingham Bells / Sweet As Waffles Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

4 Ticket Punch Card to Bellingham Bells Game & Sweet As Waffles Gift Card ($25) Total Value: $75

Pink #10 - Bellingham Cider Basket item
Pink #10 - Bellingham Cider Basket
$10

Starting bid

$25 Gift Card to Bellingham Cider Plus Bellingham Cider Co sweatshirt and hat. Value: $82

Pink #11 - Bellingham Symphony item
Pink #11 - Bellingham Symphony
$60

Starting bid

4 tickets to May 31st Concert "Fireworks", $25 Storia Cucina Gift Card and $25 Bar Cicotti Gift Card Value: $154

Pink #12 - Bellingham Training and Tennis Club item
Pink #12 - Bellingham Training and Tennis Club
$50

Starting bid

One month fitness membership with drawstring bag and water bottle Value: $250

Pink #13 - Brambleberry Soap package item
Pink #13 - Brambleberry Soap package
$15

Starting bid

Soap making kit including 7 finished soaps Value: $80

Pink #14 - Caliche Cellars Wine Case 1 item
Pink #14 - Caliche Cellars Wine Case 1
$40

Starting bid

One case of wine - 6 red, 6 White - Red is Milbrandt 2019 Estates Red Blend ($30/bottle), White is Caliche Albarino ($20/bottle) Value $300

Pink #15 - Caliche Cellars Wine Case 2 item
Pink #15 - Caliche Cellars Wine Case 2
$40

Starting bid

One case of wine - 6 red, 6 White - Red is Milbrandt 2019 Estates Red Blend ($30/bottle), White is Caliche Albarino ($20/bottle) Value $300

Pink #16 - Coconut Kenny's Gift Card item
Pink #16 - Coconut Kenny's Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

Coconut Kenny's $50 Gift Certificate

Pink #17 - Cruisin Coffee Package item
Pink #17 - Cruisin Coffee Package
$10

Starting bid

$25 Gift Card with Travel Thermos Value: $50

Pink #18 - Sunnyland Basket item
Pink #18 - Sunnyland Basket
$40

Starting bid

2 beer glasses from El Suenito, Cruisin Coffee gift card $25, Cruisin Mug, $20 Traders Joes gift card, Trader Joes canvas tote bag, $25 Filling Station Gift Card and Otherlands Sticker Value:$150

Pink #19 - Fildago Bay Coffee Package item
Pink #19 - Fildago Bay Coffee Package
$15

Starting bid

Coffee Basket. 2-12oz bags whole bean coffee, one mug Value: $47

Pink #20 - Garden Spot Nursery item
Pink #20 - Garden Spot Nursery
$10

Starting bid

$40 Gift Certificate from Garden Spot Nursery in Bellingham, terracotta flower pot, garden gloves and three packets for flower seeds. Value: $60

Pink #21 - Hampton Inn & Champagne item
Pink #21 - Hampton Inn & Champagne
$40

Starting bid

One Night Stay at Hampton Inn in Bellingham and Champagne Value:$260

Pink #22 - Hardware Sales Package item
Pink #22 - Hardware Sales Package
$20

Starting bid

Hardware Sales Swag Bag: reusable bag, Hardware Sales stuffed Max, Aero Prop, Bubbles, Mug, Rental Voucher $20 discount, Yoyo, bumper sticker, key chain, beanie, t-shirt (L), sweatshirt (xl) Value: $70

Pink #23 - Salmon Filet & Barbeque Kit #1 item
Pink #23 - Salmon Filet & Barbeque Kit #1
$50

Starting bid

10lbs of sockeye salmon, 7 cleaned and vacuum packed filets, cedar grilling planks, kitchen towel and salmon seasoning Value: $230

Pink #24 - Salmon Filet & Barbeque Kit #2 item
Pink #24 - Salmon Filet & Barbeque Kit #2
$50

Starting bid

10lbs of sockeye salmon, 7 cleaned and vacuum packed filets, cedar grilling planks, kitchen towel and salmon seasoning Value: $230

Pink #25 - Salmon Filet & Barbeque Kit #3 item
Pink #25 - Salmon Filet & Barbeque Kit #3
$50

Starting bid

10lbs of sockeye salmon, 7 cleaned and vacuum packed filets, cedar grilling planks, kitchen towel and salmon seasoning Value: $230

Pink #26 - Salmon Filet & Barbeque Kit #4 item
Pink #26 - Salmon Filet & Barbeque Kit #4
$50

Starting bid

10lbs of sockeye salmon, 7 cleaned and vacuum packed filets, cedar grilling planks, kitchen towel and salmon seasoning Value: $230

Pink #27 - Kulshan Brewing Package item
Pink #27 - Kulshan Brewing Package
$25

Starting bid

$50 gift card, t-shirt (size L), 2 beer steins, 3 stickers Value: $101

Pink #28 - Labels GIft Card item
Pink #28 - Labels GIft Card
$50

Starting bid

$150 Gift Card at Labels Boutique in Bellingham

Pink #29 - March NW - Mountain Biking Lessons & EVIL Rental item
Pink #29 - March NW - Mountain Biking Lessons & EVIL Rental
$25

Starting bid

3 Hour Mountain Biking Coaching and Four 24 Hour EVIL bike rentals and 2 EVIL hat, stickers and water bottle Value: $690

Pink #30 - Fountain District Basket item
Pink #30 - Fountain District Basket
$10

Starting bid

Goods Hoodie, Goods Gift Card $25, Wander/Roam Mug and $20 Gift Card, Zeeks Gift Card $30 and Menace Brewing Gift Card $20 Value: $140

Pink #31 - MoPop Tickets item
Pink #31 - MoPop Tickets
$25

Starting bid

4 tickets to MoPop Museum in Seattle Value:$146

Pink #32 - Tacoma Experience item
Pink #32 - Tacoma Experience
$50

Starting bid

Tacoma Comedy Club 4 tickets, McMenamins $50 git card, Museum of Glass 6 tickets, Wooden City $50 gift card and Lemay Car Museum 4 tickets Value: $436

Pink #33 - North Bellingham Golf Course item
Pink #33 - North Bellingham Golf Course
$25

Starting bid

Two rounds golf, assortment of golf balls, golfer gift set, valid Mon-Thurs, no holidays Value: $170

Pink #34 - NW Tune Up Tickets item
Pink #34 - NW Tune Up Tickets
$40

Starting bid

2 general admission 3-day tickets to the NW Tune Up Mountain Bike Show (July 10-12, 2026) Value: $276

Pink #35 - Peak Hydration Lounge Package 1 item
Pink #35 - Peak Hydration Lounge Package 1
$45

Starting bid

Gift certificate for Life Boost Bag plus Leg Compression Therapy - great for managing swelling, fluid retention and, post workout recovery Value: $235

Pink #36 - Peak Hydration Lounge Package 2 item
Pink #36 - Peak Hydration Lounge Package 2
$25

Starting bid

Gift certificate for Life Boost Bag plus Leg Compression Therapy - great for managing swelling, fluid retention and, post workout recovery Value: $235

Pink #37 - Peter James Photogoraphy item
Pink #37 - Peter James Photogoraphy
$15

Starting bid

Peter James 8"x10" photo tile "Four Sunbeams" Value: $60

Pink #38 - Pickford Theatre item
Pink #38 - Pickford Theatre
$25

Starting bid

Pickford Theater annual membership, plus popcorn bucket and two free movie passes and SWAG Value: $100

Pink #39 - Puyallup Spring Fair item
Pink #39 - Puyallup Spring Fair
$15

Starting bid

Voucher for 4 tickets to the Spring Puyallup Fair (April 10-19 2026) Value: $80

Pink #40 - Restore Hyper Wellness Basket item
Pink #40 - Restore Hyper Wellness Basket
$40

Starting bid

Restore Hyper Wellness basket including red light therapy, IR Sauna, compression, free skin health consult and SWAG Value: $220

Pink #41 - Rick Steve's Autographed Book item
Pink #41 - Rick Steve's Autographed Book
$5

Starting bid

Autographed copy of Rick Steve's Europe Through The Back Door and Rick Steves Best Destinations Newsletter Value: $30

Pink #42 - Samish Bay Soaps item
Pink #42 - Samish Bay Soaps
$15

Starting bid

Samish Bay Soaps 10 pack Value: $65

Pink #43 - Seafair Entrance Tickets & Hydroplane Pit Passes item
Pink #43 - Seafair Entrance Tickets & Hydroplane Pit Passes
$25

Starting bid

4 General Admission tickets plus 4 hydroplane pit passes. Must be for the same day (Aug 1-3, 2026) Value: $240

Pink #44 - Alvin Ailey Dance Theater at the Paramount item
Pink #44 - Alvin Ailey Dance Theater at the Paramount
$15

Starting bid

2 Club seat tickets with Lounge Access to Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater at the Paramount Theater in Seattle, March 22nd. Value: $230

Pink #45 - Fairhaven Runners Basket item
Pink #45 - Fairhaven Runners Basket
$35

Starting bid

$25 Gift Certificate and Fairhaven Runners Hat, $25 Bagelry Gift Card and Moon Valley Chapstick Value: $75

Pink #46 - Silver Reef GC item
Pink #46 - Silver Reef GC
$50

Starting bid

$250 Gift Card to the Silver Reef Hotel & Casino

Pink #47 -Growsource Product item
Pink #47 -Growsource Product
$50

Starting bid

Up to 8 yards of any of the following: fill soil, Fine Bark Medium Bark, Cedar chips, etc Delivery included. Value: $550

Pink #48 14k white gold pearl drop earrings item
Pink #48 14k white gold pearl drop earrings
$35

Starting bid

Sacha Bliese handmade 14k white gold and facetted Hanashinju pearl earrings with guarantee card for pearls. Value: $650

Pink #49 Devon Witherspoon Signed pic item
Pink #49 Devon Witherspoon Signed pic
$25

Starting bid

Signed Devon Witherspoon pic from the Super Bowl Champion Seattle Seahawks! Value:$75

Pink #50 Tropical Beauty Basket item
Pink #50 Tropical Beauty Basket
$10

Starting bid

Tropical theme beauty basket. Value:$75

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