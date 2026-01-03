TEST****Beaver Valley Rifle and Pistol Club's Memberships****TEST*****

Apply between JAN 1 and JUNE 30 (Good thru DECEMBER 31)

You are a current member of Beaver Valley Rifle and Pistol Club and you want to RENEW your membership for the upcoming year.

Standard RENEWAL Membership does not afford access to the indoor range. Expenses necessary for maintenance and propane (heat) usage require an additional $50 annual fee, as well as in-person indoor range orientation (if you have not already received it)

(Additional required INDOOR RANGE Membership application below if you wish to use the indoor range)





*NOTE- If you were a previous member who has allowed your membership status to lapse, you must apply as a NEW Member.