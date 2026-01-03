TEST****Beaver Valley Rifle and Pistol Club's Memberships****TEST*****

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews yearly on: January 2
Apply between JAN 1 and JUNE 30 (Good thru DECEMBER 31)
You are a current member of Beaver Valley Rifle and Pistol Club and you want to RENEW your membership for the upcoming year.
Standard RENEWAL Membership does not afford access to the indoor range. Expenses necessary for maintenance and propane (heat) usage require an additional $50 annual fee, as well as in-person indoor range orientation (if you have not already received it)
(Additional required INDOOR RANGE Membership application below if you wish to use the indoor range)
*NOTE- If you were a previous member who has allowed your membership status to lapse, you must apply as a NEW Member.
Renews yearly on: January 2
Apply between JAN 1 and JUNE 30 (Good thru DECEMBER 31)
You are currently NOT a member of Beaver Valley Rifle & Pistol Club and would like to become a member. You will need the sponsorship of a current BVRPC member in good standing who has retained membership for at least one year, as well as possess an NRA Membership. (NRA Membership discount can be obtained through our website)
Standard NEW Membership does not afford access to the indoor range. Expenses necessary for maintenance and propane (heat) usage require an additional $50 annual fee, as well as in-person indoor range orientation.
(Additional required INDOOR RANGE Membership application below if you wish to use the indoor range)
Renews yearly on: January 2
You are at least 8 years old and have not yet reached your 18th birthday.
You understand that a parent or guardian who is an annual, life or spouse member will accompany you to the Beaver Valley Rifle & Pistol Club when shooting on its ranges.
Renews yearly on: January 2
Apply between JAN 1 and JUNE 30 (Good thru DECEMBER 31)
You are a current member or are applying for NEW Membership to the Beaver Valley Rifle & Pistol Club and wish to make use of the Indoor Range. You understand that regardless of payment status, you must undergo Indoor Range Orientation before using the range (if you have not already received it prior)
Renews yearly on: January 2
Apply between JULY 1 and DECEMBER 31
You are currently NOT a member of Beaver Valley Rifle & Pistol Club and would like to become a member. You will need the sponsorship of a current BVRPC member in good standing who has retained membership for at least one year, as well as possess an NRA Membership. (NRA Membership discount can be obtained through our website)
Standard NEW Membership does not afford access to the indoor range. Expenses required for maintenance and propane (heat) usage require an additional $50 annual fee, as well as in-person indoor range orientation.
(Additional required INDOOR RANGE Membership application below if you wish to use the indoor range)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!