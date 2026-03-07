Test- One Night. One Stage-Test

About this event
An early live concert and dinner for the whole family featuring Aly Halpert, with pizza in the Social Hall.
Doors open at 5:45 PM · Concert begins at 6:15 PM
Includes live performance and pizza dinner
Livestream of the Sanctuary concert so you won’t miss a moment
Plenty of room for kids and adults to move and enjoy
Children under 13 attend free.
Please add a Child under 13 — Family Concert & Dinner ticket for each child.
Adult pricing applies to guests 13 and older.
Includes one complimentary One Stage ticket.
Add ticket below using code HBT-FAM-2026 at checkout.
A early live concert and dinner for the whole family featuring Aly Halpert, with pizza in the Social Hall.
Doors open at 5:45 PM · Concert begins at 6:15 PM
Includes live performance and pizza dinner
Livestream of the Sanctuary concert so you won’t miss a moment
Plenty of room for kids and adults to move and enjoy
Children under 13 attend free.
Please add a Child under 13 — Family Concert & Dinner ticket for each child.
Adult pricing applies to guests 13 and older.
Includes one complimentary One Stage ticket.
Add ticket below using code HBT-FAM-2026 at checkout.
Children under 13 attend the Family Concert & Dinner free.
Please add one ticket per child for security and capacity planning
A full evening of live Jewish music featuring Batya Levine, Aly Halpert, Levyosn, and Richie Barshay.
One Stage doors open at 7:00 PM · Concert begins at 7:30 PM · Ends at approximately 9:30 PM
Seating is general admission.
Family Concert ticket holders: Use your discount code to reserve your complimentary One Stage seat.
Did you know a sponsorship at the "Harmony" level gets you 2 free tickets?
https://www.templehbt.org/donations-one-night-one-stage#become-a-sponsor
A full evening of live Jewish music featuring Batya Levine, Aly Halpert, Levyosn, and Richie Barshay.
One Stage doors open at 7:00 PM · Concert begins at 7:30 PM · Ends at approximately 9:30 PM
Seating is general admission.
Family Concert ticket holders: Use your discount code to reserve your complimentary One Stage seat.
Enter information and we will generate the ticket for you.
Checks are made out to
Temple Hillel B'nai. Torah 120 Corey St. West Roxbury Ma, 02132
memo: One Night One Stage concert
$
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