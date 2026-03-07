Temple Hillel B'nai Torah

Hosted by

Temple Hillel B'nai Torah

About this event

Test- One Night. One Stage-Test

120 Corey St

West Roxbury, MA 02132, USA

Family concert and dinner- Member
$1

An early live concert and dinner for the whole family featuring Aly Halpert, with pizza in the Social Hall.


Doors open at 5:45 PM · Concert begins at 6:15 PM


Includes live performance and pizza dinner

Livestream of the Sanctuary concert so you won’t miss a moment

Plenty of room for kids and adults to move and enjoy


Children under 13 attend free.

Please add a Child under 13 — Family Concert & Dinner ticket for each child.

Adult pricing applies to guests 13 and older.


Includes one complimentary One Stage ticket.

Add ticket below using code HBT-FAM-2026 at checkout.

Family concert and dinner- Non-Member
$1.50

A early live concert and dinner for the whole family featuring Aly Halpert, with pizza in the Social Hall.


Doors open at 5:45 PM · Concert begins at 6:15 PM


Includes live performance and pizza dinner

Livestream of the Sanctuary concert so you won’t miss a moment

Plenty of room for kids and adults to move and enjoy


Children under 13 attend free.

Please add a Child under 13 — Family Concert & Dinner ticket for each child.

Adult pricing applies to guests 13 and older.


Includes one complimentary One Stage ticket.

Add ticket below using code HBT-FAM-2026 at checkout.

Child under 13-Family Concert & Dinner
Free

Children under 13 attend the Family Concert & Dinner free.


Please add one ticket per child for security and capacity planning


One Stage - Non-Member
$1.50

A full evening of live Jewish music featuring Batya Levine, Aly Halpert, Levyosn, and Richie Barshay.


One Stage doors open at 7:00 PM · Concert begins at 7:30 PM · Ends at approximately 9:30 PM

Seating is general admission.


Family Concert ticket holders: Use your discount code to reserve your complimentary One Stage seat.

One Stage - Member
$1

Did you know a sponsorship at the "Harmony" level gets you 2 free tickets?


https://www.templehbt.org/donations-one-night-one-stage#become-a-sponsor


A full evening of live Jewish music featuring Batya Levine, Aly Halpert, Levyosn, and Richie Barshay.


One Stage doors open at 7:00 PM · Concert begins at 7:30 PM · Ends at approximately 9:30 PM

Seating is general admission.


Family Concert ticket holders: Use your discount code to reserve your complimentary One Stage seat.

Paying by check? Here
Free

Enter information and we will generate the ticket for you.


Checks are made out to

Temple Hillel B'nai. Torah 120 Corey St. West Roxbury Ma, 02132

memo: One Night One Stage concert

Add a donation for Temple Hillel B'nai Torah

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!