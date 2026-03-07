Test- One Night. One Stage-Test

An early live concert and dinner for the whole family featuring Aly Halpert, with pizza in the Social Hall.





Doors open at 5:45 PM · Concert begins at 6:15 PM





Includes live performance and pizza dinner

Livestream of the Sanctuary concert so you won’t miss a moment

Plenty of room for kids and adults to move and enjoy





Children under 13 attend free.

Please add a Child under 13 — Family Concert & Dinner ticket for each child.

Adult pricing applies to guests 13 and older.





Includes one complimentary One Stage ticket.

Add ticket below using code HBT-FAM-2026 at checkout.