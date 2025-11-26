TESTING :: Nutcracker Silent Auction

Starting bid
Starting Bid: $100 | Increment: $10 | Donated by: Waltz of the Flowers Families
Perfect for outdoor entertaining! Includes a fire pit, Kicker Bullfrog portable speaker ($130 value), Igloo cooler, s'mores cooler kit, $25 Homestead Gardens gift card with sunflower garden-in-a-bag kit, two citronella lanterns ($150 value), melamine plates with utensil caddy for outdoor dining, and everything you need for memorable backyard gatherings.
Gift Cards: $25 Homestead Gardens gift card
Starting Bid: $50 | Increment: $5 | Donated by: Robbin Wu & M&T Bank
The ultimate gift for any Baltimore Ravens fan! Features an authentic football SIGNED BY ZAY FLOWERS (2023 1st round pick, Pro Bowl WR), two official Ravens hats, Ravens cooler bag, and microfiber towels. Perfect for tailgating or showing your purple pride!
Starting Bid: $100 | Increment: $10 | Donated by: Trepak Families
Embrace the cozy winter season! Includes Skincare by Angela luxury set (Vitamin C Serum, Gentle Cleanser & Stem Cell Moisturizer - $160 value), $100 Sedona Salon & Spa gift card, $25 Rise Up Coffee gift card, metal & leather beverage hub ($70 value), Eddie Bauer blanket, silver tree sugar cookie candle, snowflake mugs, Harney & Sons White Christmas tea, Degas ballet socks, fuzzy slipper socks, large decorative Nutcracker, and snowflake ornament.
Gift Cards: $100 Sedona Salon & Spa gift card, $25 Rise Up Coffee gift card ($125 total)
Starting Bid: $50 | Increment: $5 | Donated by: Mother Ginger & Polichinelle Families
Everything you need for the ultimate family game night! Includes a Kicker Bullfrog portable speaker ($130 value), What Do You Meme? Family Edition, Throw Throw Burrito, Twister, Uno, Jenga, Funversation cards, microwave popcorn maker, movie night popcorn set, cozy multicolored blanket, plush owl craft kit, unicorn string art, and assorted candy.
Starting Bid: $100 | Increment: $10 | Donated by: Marzipan & Little Lamb Families
Pamper yourself with this luxurious self-care collection! Includes premium Oribe hair products (Tres Set structure spray, soft lacquer heat styling spray, dry texture spray), Color WOW Pop & Lock high gloss finish, Kérastase and L'Oréal Professional samples, $149 ProMD Health Hydrafacial gift card, $80 Hudson and Fourier gift card, cozy blue blanket, Take My Hand children's blankiet ($55 value), and more.
Gift Cards: $149 ProMD Hydrafacial gift card, $80 Hudson & Fourier gift card ($229 total)
Starting Bid: $50 | Increment: $5 | Donated by: Battle Scene & Baby Mice Families
Cozy up for movie marathons with this complete family movie night package! Features a popcorn maker, Williams Sonoma popping corn & popcorn kit, $45 DoorDash gift card for dinner delivery, Nora Fleming maple bread board with cheese mini ($77 value), plush white winter blanket ($35 value), Elf movie Monopoly, Bananagrams, Kanoodle games, Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza, apple cider, hot chocolate, and assorted candy.
Gift Cards: $45 DoorDash gift card
Starting Bid: $50 | Increment: $5 | Donated by: Angel Families
A baker's dream basket! Includes holiday cookies cookbook with stand, $25 Nothing Bundt Cakes gift card, Williams Sonoma apron, Williams Sonoma French bread mix, sugarplum spread, orange spread, whisks, gold pie servers, silicone rolling mat, loaf pan, vanilla, macarons, piping bags & decorating tips, gold luster dust, powdered sugar shaker, basting brush, decorative Nutcracker, and beautiful baskets.
Gift Cards: $25 Nothing Bundt Cakes gift card
Starting Bid: $50 | Increment: $5 | Donated by: Coffee Ensemble Families
For the coffee lover! Features a large Corkcicle Nutcracker tumbler, Nutcracker Corkcicle mug, $25 Rise Up Coffee gift card, Bodum pour-over coffee maker, Krups coffee grinder, coffee frother, various Torani syrups, Pete's Coffee whole bean, Caribou coffee, coffee pods, Dubai chocolate, cookies, large decorative Nutcracker, and a cozy candle.
Gift Cards: $25 Rise Up Coffee gift card
Starting Bid: $50 | Increment: $5 | Donated by: Chocolate Dance Families
A chocolate lover's paradise! Includes Lindt chocolate advent calendar, Lindt peppermint truffles, Ghirardelli peppermint bark, Nutcracker chocolate tin truffles, Peanuts characters chocolate bars, 'Dashing Through the Snow' hot cocoa mix kit, hot cocoa scented candle, chocolate milkshake lip scrub, soothing chocolate body oil, and a charming 'Chocolate Definition' sign.
Starting Bid: $50 | Increment: $5 | Donated by: Angel Families
Inspire your young baker with this delightful collection! Features 'The Complete Baking Book for Young Chefs,' marble rolling pin, gold whisk set, cookie scoop, measuring spoons, pancake mix, baking cookies scented candle, Laura Ashley kitchen towels, cookie cutters, and holiday sprinkles.
Starting Bid: $100 | Increment: $10 | Donated by: Principal (Sugar Plum, Snow Queen, Clara, Dew Drop) Families
Indulge in pure relaxation with this spa-worthy collection! Includes Sephora Favorites gift set, Bath & Body Works body care collection, Laneige Midnight Minis set, Sol de Janeiro sample set, rose petal candle ($40 value), scented soap petals, luxury eye masks, Papyrus blanket, relaxation kit, $25 Park Books gift card, and $50 Beauté Nails & Spa gift card.
Gift Cards: $50 Beauté Nails & Spa gift card, $25 Park Books gift card ($75 total)
Starting Bid: $100 | Increment: $10 | Donated by: Tea Soloists and Ensemble Families
Host an elegant tea party with this stunning collection! Features a beautiful stackable teapot and teacup set with bamboo tray ($138 value), electric kettle ($39 value), handcrafted pottery mugs, saucers & tea rest set ($100 value), $50 Reynolds Tavern gift card, assorted loose tea gift set, Ginseng Five Treasures tea, Zen garden, blue and white vase, tea towels, almond cookies, honey spoons, and Chinese dragon motif fabric.
Gift Cards: $50 Reynolds Tavern gift card
