testing raffle

Custom video tribute call from members of the Savannah Bananas baseball team. Use for a birthday, Mitzvah Celebration or any occasion. Priceless value. Generously donated by Bonnie Taylor.
Holistic Wellness Center Gift Basket and Gift Card
$5
Gift bag including a $25 gift card to the Holistic Wellness Center in Medfield. Bag includes wonderful holistic treatments and gifts. $135 value.
Gift Certificate to Weller Carpets
$5
Gift certificate to be used toward a rug, carpet or other flooring available in the Showroom at Weller Carpets in Norwood. Generously donated by Dan Weller. $200 value.
Artisan Handmade Wood Cutting Board
$5
Beautiful wood cutting board crafted by temple member Deb Grossbaum. Made from maple, walnut, cherry and purple heart. Generously donated by Deb Grossbaum. Priceless value.
Two Red Sox Tickets and Gift Certificate
$5
Two Red Sox tickets for Monday, April 7 against the Toronto Blue Jays and a gift certificate to The Yard House. Generously donated by Lori Friedman. $75 value.
Round-trip Airport Trip for Four
$5
Round trip airport transfer for 4 -5 people with Let's Go Transportation. $400 value. The Executive Custom Coach comes fully equipped to meet your needs. Gratuity not included. Generously donated by Scott DePaola.
Keurig K-Brew+Chill Coffeemaker
$5
Enjoy full-flavored, perfectly chilled iced beverages in just 3 minutes or less, as well as delicious hot coffee, using ANY of your favorite K-Cup pods. $250 value. K-Cup POD tasting kit (24 pods) and 20 Iced Refresher Berry Chill pods included. Generously donated by Alana Sharenow and Bill Graham.
One Dinner a Week for a Month by Chef Courtney
$5
Four dinners prepared by chef Courtney Beerman of The Pearl Plates. The winner is entitled to one dinner for 4 people per week to be cooked offsite and delivered to their door every Tuesday. The winner will pick from weekly menu created by chef Courtney with substitutions made as needed. Month to be agreed upon by Courtney and the recipient.Generously donated by Courtney Beerman.
Contact Courtney to arrange: [email protected]
WCVB Channel 5 Behind-the-Scenes Tour
$5
Behind the Scenes Tour for up to 6 people with WCVB Sports Reporter/Anchor and congregant Josh Brogadir. Priceless value. Tour will be approximately an hour to see newsroom, sports office, weather center, watch a live newscast, and take some awesome photos on the anchor desk. Date to be agreed upon this spring, summer, or fall. Kids must be age 8 or older. Winner to contact [email protected] or 781-697-0389 to arrange. Generously donated by Josh Brogadir.
1 Month Unlimited Camps at Burn Bootcamp
$5
One month of unlimited camps at Burn Bootcamp in Norwood. $199 value.
Gift Card to Mother Anna's
$5
Gift card to Mother Anna's in Medfield. Authentic Italian tradition passed down for generations first in the North End and recently opened in Medfield. $50 value.
Gift Card to Basil Restaurant
$5
Gift card to Basil, a warm and popular restaurant in Medfield serving American cuisine with an Italian soul. Three winners. $30 value.
Gift Card to Noon Hill Grill
$5
Gift card to Noon Hill Grill in Medfield, a family-friendly atmosphere and delicious, homemade dishes prepared fresh daily. $50 value.
Gift Card to Avenue
$5
Gift card to Avenue in Medfield, a popular restaurant where you find farm to table, from scratch kitchen, handcrafted cocktails, extensive wine list and wood fired cooking. $100 value.
Gift Card to Bar Cino
$5
Recently opened in Westwood, Bar Cino is an informal spot nestled in north Westwood on High Street. $50 value.
Gift Card to Tavern on the Square
$5
Gift Card to Tavern on the Square in Dedham. $40 value.
Gift Card to Blue Moon
$5
Gift card to Blue Moon Bagel Café in Medfield, a family operated bakery and lunch spot with the tradition of excellence in products and services. Two winners. $20 value.
Gift Card to Kelly's Roast Beef - Dedham
$5
Home of the Original 3-Way Roast Beef Sandwich | Boston's Legendary Roast Beef & Seafood – They make everything – including their legendary Roast Beef Sandwich. $50 value.
Gift Card to Conrad's
$5
Gift card to Conrad's Restaurant in Norwood. Three winners. $25 value.
Gift Card to Neroli Ristorante
$5
Neroli Ristorante, nestled in Islington Center in Westwood, Massachusetts, where signature dishes utilize locally sourced ingredients and specialty imports from Italy. $50 value.
Gift Card and Gift Bag to Texture Salon
$5
Enjoy special hair treatment with a $100 gift card at Texture Salon in Medfield. Gift bag also includes Nourishing Shampoo, Nourishing Conditioner and Treatment Spray. $200 value.
Gift Certificate to Medfield Village Cleaners
$5
Gift certificate to Medfield Village Cleaners, an eco-friendly cleaner with many services including alterations, wedding gown cleaning, laundering, leather and suede cleaning and more. $50 value.
1-month Membership to TITLE Boxing Club
$5
TITLE Boxing Club in Norwood welcomes boxers of all fitness levels. $125 value. This Norwood boxing gym has excellent coaches to help you through your first encounter with our strength training, boxing combos, and heavy bag workouts. Generously donated by Kimberly Chase. Two winners.
Bellforge Arts Center Behind-the-Scenes Tour
$5
The beautiful historic buildings on the campus of the former Medfield State Hospital are being transformed into a multi-arts venue called the Bellforge Arts Center. $250 value. Don't miss your chance to get a sneak peek before construction starts! Generously donated by Bellforge Arts Center.
Trustees of Reservations Membership
$5
With this year-long membership, you’ll have the opportunity to visit many of the reservations and explore everything The Trustees has to offer. $80 Value.
Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum Membership
$5
Year-long Dual/Household Membership. $110 value. Includes unlimited free admission for two adults for one year (children admitted for free), complimentary single-use museum passes admitting three guests, access to member only events and tours, discounted or complimentary tickets to concerts, lectures, and programs, early access to concert tickets, and more.
Hale Education Season Pass
$5
This promotional card for a season pass includes registration for up to $800 for any of Hale's Family and Community Programs in 2025. $800 value.
Orange Theory Fitness 5-Class Pack
$5
Orange Theory Fitness 5-Class Pack. Studio staff are ready to help you decide based on how often you want to take classes at Orangetheory. $125 value.
Family Fun Therapy Gift Bag
$5
Gift bag filled with board/card games, arts and crafts supplies, and more! Generously donated by Child Therapy in Boston. $100 value.
Sky Spa Norwood Gift Certificate
$5
Treat yourself to a visit to Sky Spa in Norwood, specializing in nails art and design. $30 value.
