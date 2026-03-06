Testing Raffle No. 1 (Ifb)

Celebrate the smooth sounds of Grammy-nominated jazz legend Najee with this exclusive fan bundle from the legend himself. Featuring his album Under the Moon Over the Sky and a signature T-shirt, this prize captures the soulful fusion of contemporary jazz, R&B, and rhythm that defines his timeless sound. A must-have for music lovers and collectors alike. Bundle valued at over $150



• Winners living outside of South Florida within the U.S. are welcome to receive their prize by mail; however, shipping & handling costs will be the responsibility of the recipient.