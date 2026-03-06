Testing Raffle No. 1 (Ifb)

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Travel in True Blue style with this custom Spelman College hard-shell carry-on. Featuring bold SPELMAN lettering, smooth-rolling wheels, and a sleek navy design, this standout suitcase is ready for weekend getaways, campus visits, and global adventures. Wherever you go, carry the pride, excellence, and legacy of Spelman College with you. Bundle valued at over $400
• Winners living outside of South Florida within the U.S. are welcome to receive their prize by mail; however, shipping & handling costs will be the responsibility of the recipient.
Raise a glass to exceptional taste with this premium Smitty’s Brand Label whiskey experience. Enjoy a bottle of smooth, small-batch whiskey paired with two etched rocks glasses and elegant branded packaging—perfect for hosting, celebrating, or unwinding in style. A sophisticated set for anyone who appreciates a great pour. Basket valued at over $125
• Winners living outside of South Florida within the U.S. are welcome to receive their prize by mail; however, shipping & handling costs will be the responsibility of the recipient.
Celebrate the smooth sounds of Grammy-nominated jazz legend Najee with this exclusive fan bundle from the legend himself. Featuring his album Under the Moon Over the Sky and a signature T-shirt, this prize captures the soulful fusion of contemporary jazz, R&B, and rhythm that defines his timeless sound. A must-have for music lovers and collectors alike. Bundle valued at over $150
• Winners living outside of South Florida within the U.S. are welcome to receive their prize by mail; however, shipping & handling costs will be the responsibility of the recipient.
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