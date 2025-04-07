Testing Sponsorship Form

GODFATHER – $110,000 Supports: Adopts 22 Scholars for ONE Year TICKETS: 2 Reserved Tables 20 Elite VIP Tickets (Exclusive Experience) Guaranteed Benefits: Full Page Ad in Printed Program; Premium Logo Placement on Event Collateral: Step & Repeat Website Screen Rotation Printed Program; Branded Pre- and Post-Event Email & Social Media Acknowledgment; Your Brand Featured on Custom HBCU-Themed Bingo Cards; Feature in Mafia Miracles Report Blog & LinkedIn Newsletter; “Powered by Your Brand” Recognition for ONE Year; Swag Bag Branding & Product Insert Opportunity; Welcome Greeting from the Stage; Interview on NAACP Image Award-Winning Podcast: “Two Funny Mamas” with Sherri Shepherd (Scheduled at a later date); Acknowledgment on Sherri Shepherd’s Social Media (Nearly 2 Million Followers); Pre-show Meet & Greet with Sherri Shepherd: One Hour in VIP Lounge; Branded Mafia Scholar Spotlight Video: Presented as “Powered by [Your Brand]” Includes Logo Watermark Throughout; Verbal Acknowledgment Before & After the Video; VIP Concierge Table Branding

