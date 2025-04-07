Testing Sponsorship Form

GODFATHER – $110,000
Supports:
Adopts 22 Scholars for ONE Year
TICKETS:
2 Reserved Tables
20 Elite VIP Tickets (Exclusive Experience)
Guaranteed Benefits:
Full Page Ad in Printed Program;
Premium Logo Placement on Event Collateral:
Step & Repeat
Website
Screen Rotation
Printed Program;
Branded Pre- and Post-Event Email & Social Media Acknowledgment;
Your Brand Featured on Custom HBCU-Themed Bingo Cards;
Feature in Mafia Miracles Report Blog & LinkedIn Newsletter;
“Powered by Your Brand” Recognition for ONE Year;
Swag Bag Branding & Product Insert Opportunity;
Welcome Greeting from the Stage;
Interview on NAACP Image Award-Winning Podcast:
“Two Funny Mamas” with Sherri Shepherd (Scheduled at a later date);
Acknowledgment on Sherri Shepherd’s Social Media
(Nearly 2 Million Followers);
Pre-show Meet & Greet with Sherri Shepherd:
One Hour in VIP Lounge;
Branded Mafia Scholar Spotlight Video:
Presented as “Powered by [Your Brand]”
Includes Logo Watermark Throughout;
Verbal Acknowledgment Before & After the Video;
VIP Concierge Table Branding
Supports:
Adopts 10 Scholars for ONE Year
TICKETS:
1 Reserved Table (10 Elite VIP Tickets Experience)
Guaranteed Benefits:
Full Page Ad in Printed Program;
Premium Logo Placement on Event Collateral:
Step & Repeat
Website
Screen Rotation
Printed Program;
Branded Email & Social Media Acknowledgment (Pre- and Post-Event)
Pre-show Meet & Greet with Sherri Shepherd (One Hour in VIP Lounge)
Feature in the Mafia Miracles Report Blog & LinkedIn Newsletter
Swag Bag Product Insert Opportunity
Stage Acknowledgment During the Event
Sponsorship Recognition as:
Raffle Sponsor
Table Card QR Code Sponsor
Wiseguys (6 VIP Tickets)
$5,000
WISEGUY – $5,000
Only 10 Available!
Supports:
Adopts 1 Scholar for ONE Year
TICKETS:
6 VIP Tickets (Shared Table)
Guaranteed Benefits:
1/4 Page Ad in Printed Program
Name & Logo in Event Screen Rotation
Branded Email & Social Media Acknowledgment (Pre- and Post-Event)
Recognition in Mafia Miracles Report Blog & LinkedIn Newsletter
Thank-You Section in Program
Swag Bag Product Insert Opportunity
