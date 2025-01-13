The Good Hope Center

$250 rental from 9am - 11pm.
Includes $100 deposit which will be refunded after cleared by Good Hope Together staff.
Timeslots are from walk in to walk out & include any set up and take down time needed.
9am - 1pm Rental
$125 rental fee plus $100 deposit which will be refunded after cleared by Good Hope Together staff.
Timeslots are from walk in to walk out & include any set up and take down time needed.
2pm - 6pm Rental
$125 rental fee plus $100 deposit which will be refunded after cleared by Good Hope Together staff.
Timeslots are from walk in to walk out & include any set up and take down time needed.
4pm - 10pm Rental
$175 rental fee plus $100 deposit which will be refunded after cleared by Good Hope Together staff.
Timeslots are from walk in to walk out & include any set up and take down time needed.
