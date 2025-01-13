The Good Hope Center

190 High Shoals Rd

Good Hope, GA 30641, USA

Full Day Rental
$350

$250 rental from 9am - 11pm.
Includes $100 deposit which will be refunded after cleared by Good Hope Together staff.


Timeslots are from walk in to walk out & include any set up and take down time needed. 

Morning 4 Hour Rental
$225

9am - 1pm Rental

$125 rental fee plus $100 deposit which will be refunded after cleared by Good Hope Together staff.


Afternoon 4 Hour Rental
$225

2pm - 6pm Rental

$125 rental fee plus $100 deposit which will be refunded after cleared by Good Hope Together staff.


Evening Rental
$275

4pm - 10pm Rental

$175 rental fee plus $100 deposit which will be refunded after cleared by Good Hope Together staff.


