Tetrick 22 Tribute Challenge

1831 Columbus Rd

Cleveland, OH 44113, USA

Fire Chief Sponsor
$2,000

Your name or business will have premier recognition as a lead sponsor, signage displayed at event, promotional materials, and across our social media platforms, featured placement on F2F website, logo on challenge T-Shirts!

Battalion Chief Sponsor
$1,000

Your name or business will be recognized during the event, on promotional materials, and across our social media platforms, logo on our challenge T-Shirts!

Lieutenant Sponsor
$500

Your name or business will be recognized during the event, and across our social media platforms, listed as a valued sponsor on the Challenge T-Shirts.

General Admission
$22

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

Flat Donation
$50

Unable to attend event- join us in remembering John Tetrick and supporting our mission!

