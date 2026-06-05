Howdy and Welcome to TAMMAPA's Online Shop - SST26

This link is for the TAMMAPA SST26 Cadets T-Shirt Donation Only. We would love for all the SST26 Texas A&M Maritime Academy Corps of Cadets to have an opportunity to have a T-shirt. Your donation for a cadet's T-shirt is appreciated. We will deliver the Tshirts to the cadets at the Fort Lauderdale Port destination, prior to the end of the Summer Sea Term. There will be around 300 Sea Aggies cadets aboard the TS State of Maine. Price includes delivery or shipping and handling.



This is a fundraiser in support of the Texas A&M Maritime Academy Endowment Scholarship. All proceeds will benefit the Texas A&M Maritime Academy Corps of Cadets scholarship for the degree programs at TAMUG.