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MVP Baseball Stros Limited

Texas Brigade Qualls Silent Auction

Pick-up location

846 Rayford Rd, Spring, TX 77386, USA

Pillbox Bat Company - Houston Astros Bats item
Pillbox Bat Company - Houston Astros Bats
$100

Starting bid

This is for 2 customer Pillbox Company Bats (Houston Astros).


Valued - $500

Custom Framed Gettit Cole Jersey (Blue) - Houston Astros item
Custom Framed Gettit Cole Jersey (Blue) - Houston Astros
$350

Starting bid

Custom framed Gerrit Cole Astros Jersey (UV Glass) w/ two photos


Valued - $650

Custom Framed Gettit Cole Jersey (Orange) - Houston Astros item
Custom Framed Gettit Cole Jersey (Orange) - Houston Astros
$350

Starting bid

Custom framed Gerrit Cole Astros Jersey (UV Glass) w/ two photos


Valued - $650

Custom Framed Bobby Ryan Jersey - Ottawa Senators item
Custom Framed Bobby Ryan Jersey - Ottawa Senators
$250

Starting bid

Custom framed Bobby Ryan Senators Jersey (UV Glass) w/ two photos


Valued - $500

Houston Astros Rick Flare Robe item
Houston Astros Rick Flare Robe item
Houston Astros Rick Flare Robe
$20

Starting bid

Houston Astros Rick Flare Robe


Valued - $40

Craig & Caven Biggio Split Jersey (Astros & Blue Jays) item
Craig & Caven Biggio Split Jersey (Astros & Blue Jays) item
Craig & Caven Biggio Split Jersey (Astros & Blue Jays)
$50

Starting bid

Craig & Caven Biggio Split Jersey (Astros & Blue Jays) ready for signing


Valued - $120

George Springer Split Jersey (Astros & Blue Jays) item
George Springer Split Jersey (Astros & Blue Jays) item
George Springer Split Jersey (Astros & Blue Jays)
$50

Starting bid

George Springer Split Jersey (Astros & Blue Jays) ready for signing


Valued - $120

Yuli & Lourdes Gurriel Signed Split Jersey item
Yuli & Lourdes Gurriel Signed Split Jersey item
Yuli & Lourdes Gurriel Signed Split Jersey
$100

Starting bid

Yuli & Lourdes Gurriel Signed Split Jersey (Astros & Blue Jays)


Valued - $250

Tony Kemp signed photo (w/ COA) item
Tony Kemp signed photo (w/ COA)
$10

Starting bid

Tony Kemp signed photo (w/ COA)


Value - $25

Josh Reddick framed signed photo item
Josh Reddick framed signed photo
$25

Starting bid

Josh Reddick framed signed photo


Value - $50

Derek Fisher framed signed photo item
Derek Fisher framed signed photo
$10

Starting bid

Derek Fisher framed signed photo


Value - $25

Tyler White framed signed photo (w/ COA) item
Tyler White framed signed photo (w/ COA)
$20

Starting bid

Tyler White framed signed photo (w/ COA)


Value - $50

Josh James framed signed photo (w/ COA) item
Josh James framed signed photo (w/ COA)
$20

Starting bid

Josh James framed signed photo (w/ COA)


Value - $50

Carlos Lee signed photo item
Carlos Lee signed photo item
Carlos Lee signed photo
$10

Starting bid

Carlos Lee signed photo


Value - $25

Colby Rasmus framed signed photo (w/ COA) item
Colby Rasmus framed signed photo (w/ COA)
$15

Starting bid

Colby Rasmus framed signed photo (w/ COA)


Valued - $30

Chris Burke framed signed photo (w/ COA) item
Chris Burke framed signed photo (w/ COA)
$25

Starting bid

Chris Burke signed photo (w/ COA)


Valued - $70

Brandon Backe framed signed photo (w/ COA) item
Brandon Backe framed signed photo (w/ COA)
$15

Starting bid

Brandon Backe framed signed photo (w/ COA)


Valued - $45

Willie Mays framed signed photo (w/ COA) item
Willie Mays framed signed photo (w/ COA)
$75

Starting bid

Willie Mays framed signed photo (w/ COA)


Valued - $250

Carlos Correa framed signed photo item
Carlos Correa framed signed photo
$50

Starting bid

Carlos Correa framed signed photo

Valued - $125

Carlos Correa framed signed photo item
Carlos Correa framed signed photo
$50

Starting bid

Carlos Correa framed signed photo

Valued - $125

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