Texas Brigade Qualls Silent Auction

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Starting bid
This is for 2 customer Pillbox Company Bats (Houston Astros).
Valued - $500
Starting bid
Custom framed Gerrit Cole Astros Jersey (UV Glass) w/ two photos
Valued - $650
Starting bid
Custom framed Gerrit Cole Astros Jersey (UV Glass) w/ two photos
Valued - $650
Starting bid
Custom framed Bobby Ryan Senators Jersey (UV Glass) w/ two photos
Valued - $500
Starting bid
Houston Astros Rick Flare Robe
Valued - $40
Starting bid
Craig & Caven Biggio Split Jersey (Astros & Blue Jays) ready for signing
Valued - $120
Starting bid
George Springer Split Jersey (Astros & Blue Jays) ready for signing
Valued - $120
Starting bid
Yuli & Lourdes Gurriel Signed Split Jersey (Astros & Blue Jays)
Valued - $250
Starting bid
Tony Kemp signed photo (w/ COA)
Value - $25
Starting bid
Josh Reddick framed signed photo
Value - $50
Starting bid
Derek Fisher framed signed photo
Value - $25
Starting bid
Tyler White framed signed photo (w/ COA)
Value - $50
Starting bid
Josh James framed signed photo (w/ COA)
Value - $50
Starting bid
Carlos Lee signed photo
Value - $25
Starting bid
Colby Rasmus framed signed photo (w/ COA)
Valued - $30
Starting bid
Chris Burke signed photo (w/ COA)
Valued - $70
Starting bid
Brandon Backe framed signed photo (w/ COA)
Valued - $45
Starting bid
Willie Mays framed signed photo (w/ COA)
Valued - $250
Starting bid
Carlos Correa framed signed photo
Valued - $125
Starting bid
Carlos Correa framed signed photo
Valued - $125
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