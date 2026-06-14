Texas Choirs Alumni Weekend

About this event
All participants will receive a commemorative t-shirt.
Not a member of the Texas Choirs Alumni Association? Register today! New members will receive a one year membership to the TCAA.
For a limited time, the Lifetime Membership Fee is being offered at a 50% discount! Never have to renew your membership again. Easy and fast! New Lifetime Members will also have all Alumni Weekend registration fees waived and other event perks.
Already a member? Please renew your membership.
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