Texas Choirs Alumni Association

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Texas Choirs Alumni Association

About this event

Texas Choirs Alumni Weekend

3001 Whitis Ave

Austin, TX 78705, USA

Alumni Weekend Event Registration
$10

All participants will receive a commemorative t-shirt.

New One Year Membership
$25

Not a member of the Texas Choirs Alumni Association? Register today! New members will receive a one year membership to the TCAA.

New Lifetime Membership
$250

For a limited time, the Lifetime Membership Fee is being offered at a 50% discount! Never have to renew your membership again. Easy and fast! New Lifetime Members will also have all Alumni Weekend registration fees waived and other event perks.

Renewal of 1 Year Membership
$25

Already a member? Please renew your membership.

Add a donation for Texas Choirs Alumni Association

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