Texas Citizens On Patrol 2025 Conference

2801 N Mays St

Round Rock, TX 78665, USA

Regular Registration
$239

Regular Registration -

NOTE: At this point T-Shirt size and availability is not guaranteed.


Your registration includes:
- Entry for one person to the conference
- Class registration
- One conference t-shirt
- One banquet ticket

Guest Banquet Ticket
$65

Don't enjoy the banquet alone—invite someone to share the evening with you

Additional T-Shirt Purchase
$25

Grab an extra t-shirt for yourself or a fellow member who couldn’t make it! (And don’t worry—it can be a different size from the one included with your conference registration.)

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing