Texas Citizens on Patrol (TCOPA) 2026 Conference

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About this event
Your registration includes:
- Entry for one person to the conference
- Class registration
- One conference t-shirt
- One banquet ticket
Regular Registration -
NOTE: At this point T-Shirt size and availability is not guaranteed.
Your registration includes:
- Entry for one person to the conference
- Class registration
- One conference t-shirt
- One banquet ticket
Please bring a guest to dine at the banquet with you.
Grab an extra t-shirt for yourself or a fellow member who couldn’t make it! (And don’t worry—it can be a different size from the one included with your conference registration.)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!