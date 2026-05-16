Hosted by

Baytown Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association Inc

About this event

Texas Citizens on Patrol (TCOPA) 2026 Conference

100 Convention Ctr Wy

Baytown, TX 77520, USA

Early Bird Registration
$195
Available until Sep 18

Your registration includes:
- Entry for one person to the conference
- Class registration
- One conference t-shirt
- One banquet ticket

Regular Registration
$245

Regular Registration -

NOTE: At this point T-Shirt size and availability is not guaranteed.


Your registration includes:
- Entry for one person to the conference
- Class registration
- One conference t-shirt
- One banquet ticket

Guest Banquet Tickets
$45

Please bring a guest to dine at the banquet with you.

Additional T-Shirt Purchase
$25

Grab an extra t-shirt for yourself or a fellow member who couldn’t make it! (And don’t worry—it can be a different size from the one included with your conference registration.)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!