Texas Cowboys's Silent Auction

18-Holes w/ Arch Manning & Tommy Morrison at UT Golf Club
$1,000
Starting bid
As the winning bidder, you are welcome to bring 2 guests to join you for the round of golf, so feel free to invite friends, family, or colleagues to share in the experience.
This is your chance to tee off with two of the most iconic names in Texas sports! Bid on an unforgettable experience: a private 18-hole round of golf with Texas Cowboys and Longhorn legends Arch Manning, the highly touted Texas QB, and Tommy Morrison, Texas golfer and rising star.
You'll play alongside these two incredible athletes at the UT Golf Club in Steiner Ranch, home to both the men's and women's Texas golf teams. Known for its stunning views, challenging layout, and world-class facilities, the UT Golf Club offers a truly exceptional golfing experience.
After the auction, the date of the round will be coordinated directly with Arch, Tommy, and the winning bidder to ensure a time that works for all. This is your chance to play alongside Longhorn royalty, exchange stories, and enjoy a round of golf at one of the most prestigious courses in the state.
Whether you're a golf enthusiast, a Longhorn fan, or just looking for an incredible experience, this is an opportunity you won’t want to miss.
Smokey the Cannon at Your Event!
$500
Starting bid
Bring the power and tradition of the University of Texas to your next party, house gathering, or event with Smokey the Cannon—one of the most iconic symbols of Longhorn pride! For this exclusive auction item, Smokey will make a special appearance at your chosen location, accompanied by 4-8 Texas Cowboys in full gear, ready to bring the energy and spirit of UT right to your doorstep.
Smokey the Cannon is a beloved fixture on campus, fired at Texas football games and special events, symbolizing the pride, power, and history of the Longhorns. Now, you can experience the thrill of hearing that legendary blast up close and in person!
Whether you're hosting a celebration, tailgate, or corporate event, this unique experience will leave your guests in awe and take your event to the next level. The Texas Cowboys will be there to ensure a true Longhorn experience—complete with the sights, sounds, and excitement that only Smokey and the Cowboys can bring.
Disclaimer:
This auction item is valid only for events located within the Austin area. The date of Smokey the Cannon's appearance will be coordinated with the Texas Cowboys after the auction closes, based on availability and mutual agreement between the winning bidder and the Texas Cowboys. The event must occur within a reasonable timeframe and at a location accessible to the Texas Cowboys. Availability of the Texas Cowboys and Smokey the Cannon may be subject to scheduling constraints.
