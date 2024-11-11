Texas Cowboys's Silent Auction

Bring the power and tradition of the University of Texas to your next party, house gathering, or event with Smokey the Cannon—one of the most iconic symbols of Longhorn pride! For this exclusive auction item, Smokey will make a special appearance at your chosen location, accompanied by 4-8 Texas Cowboys in full gear, ready to bring the energy and spirit of UT right to your doorstep. Smokey the Cannon is a beloved fixture on campus, fired at Texas football games and special events, symbolizing the pride, power, and history of the Longhorns. Now, you can experience the thrill of hearing that legendary blast up close and in person! Whether you're hosting a celebration, tailgate, or corporate event, this unique experience will leave your guests in awe and take your event to the next level. The Texas Cowboys will be there to ensure a true Longhorn experience—complete with the sights, sounds, and excitement that only Smokey and the Cowboys can bring. Disclaimer: This auction item is valid only for events located within the Austin area. The date of Smokey the Cannon's appearance will be coordinated with the Texas Cowboys after the auction closes, based on availability and mutual agreement between the winning bidder and the Texas Cowboys. The event must occur within a reasonable timeframe and at a location accessible to the Texas Cowboys. Availability of the Texas Cowboys and Smokey the Cannon may be subject to scheduling constraints.

