Texas Days 2026

About this event
4250 Ridgemont Dr, Abilene TX 79606
8:30AM - 9:00AM
Come learn about exciting updates to the Nile Kindness Unlimited program, Legacy program, 25 & 50 Year Member awards, and the new exemplary member award. Presented by PQ Carolyn Milton, Chairman of the Supreme Temple Special Recognition Committee.
9:15AM - 10:15AM
Oasis is no longer just a tool for Pr. Recorders and Pr. Bankers. Come learn about the resources available to ALL Nile members within Oasis. Presented by Pr. Gayle Stapleton of the Supreme Temple Social and Technology Communications Committee.
10:30 - 11:30AM
Join us to learn tips and tricks to Direct Giving and Planned Giving, as well as guidelines for Foundation Fundraising. We will also offer a Question & Answer session.
10:30AM - 3:30PM
Limited availability! Enjoy lunch with two wine pairings, then shop in historic downtown Abilene or enjoy the Frontier Texas museum. Transportation included.
2:00PM - 4:00PM.
Enjoy a fun afternoon creating your own work of art - no skill required! Instructor led. Art supplies, beverages, and light snacks included.
6:00PM
Dinner, Dancing, DJ, and Karaoke. What is your favorite decade of music: 50's, 60's, 80's, ...? Come dressed for that decade and compete for prizes (optional).
6:00PM
Dinner, Dancing, DJ, and Karaoke. What is your favorite decade of music: 50's, 60's, 80's, ...? Come dressed for that decade and compete for prizes (optional).
12:00PM
Plan to attend our annual Texas Days business meeting (Nile members only) then enjoy a delicious lunch afterwards. Business casual or temple uniform.
12:00PM
Plan to attend our annual Texas Days business meeting (Nile members only) then enjoy a delicious lunch afterwards. Business casual or temple uniform.
6:00PM
Formal banquet honoring SQ Kathy Rafter followed by Unit performances. Formal wear or Performing Unit costume.
6:00PM
Formal banquet honoring SQ Kathy Rafter followed by Nile performances. Formal wear or Performing Unit costume.
Ziphron Temple No. 100 and Rosetta Temple No. 61 invite you to join us for Supreme Queen Kathy's official visit, to be held in the Ballroom of the MCM Elegante on Sunday, October 4th, at 10:00am.
The drawing for the winner of the free hotel room for Texas Days 2026 will be held during the Saturday business meeting. Chances purchased will automatically be entered into the drawing.
Indicate the number of full page ads. Ads will display vertically. Art work due by August 31, 2026 to Program Chair. No ads or artwork accepted after August 31, 2026.
Indicate the number of half page ads. Ads will display horizontally. Art work due by August 31, 2026 to Program Chair. No ads or artwork accepted after August 31, 2026.
Due to limited space, all reservations for booths must go through the Vendor Marketplace Chair, Brenda Scholin, at [email protected]. Price per Booth includes one 6' x 2.5' table and floor space of approximately 8' x 8'. Does NOT include table covering or power strip.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!