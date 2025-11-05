Texas Distilled Spirits Association's Annual Raffle 2026

Hosted by
About this raffle
Perfect for those who want to show their support and take a chance at winning one of our incredible prizes. Every $50 ticket directly contributes to strengthening and promoting the Texas distilled spirits community.
Get three chances to win while maximizing your impact! This option offers the best value and helps TDSA raise even more to support local distillers and industry initiatives across Texas.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!