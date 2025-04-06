Texas East Ecclesiastical Jurisdiction

Hosted by

Texas East Ecclesiastical Jurisdiction

About this event

Texas East Ecclesiastical Jurisdiction M.Y. Convention 2025

2727 Van Hwy

Tyler, TX 75702, USA

Green Pass
$20
The pass includes admission to The M.Y. Convention T-Shirt & a Swag Bag filled with goodies!
Y-Pass
Free
$5 EFFECTIVE: 5/16/2025 ALL PASS DONATION PAYMENTS SHOULD BE SENT TO CASHAPP: TEXASEASTMY-PLEASE DO NOT PROCESS PAYMENTS THROUGH THE REGISTRATION SITE. This pass includes a convention neon bracelet and access to " Youth Fun Day"

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!