Texas Federation of the People Foundation

Offered by

Texas Federation of the People Foundation

About the memberships

Texas Federation of the People Foundation Memberships

Federation Builder (Community)
$5

Renews monthly

Federation Builders are the backbone of TXFPF. We're not spectators waiting for someone else to fix our communities. We're organizers, neighbors, and advocates who show up, speak up, and build the political power Southeast Houston deserves. We knock on doors, register voters, hold elected officials accountable, and create the infrastructure for lasting change. Federation Builders understands that real transformation doesn't come from charity or good intentions—it comes from organized people who refuse to be ignored. When you become a Federation Builder, you're joining a movement of people who believe our communities have everything we need to win. We just need to organize it.

Federation (Supporter Member)
$10

Renews monthly

Federation Builders

Federation Builders are the backbone of TXFPF. We're not spectators waiting for someone else to fix our communities. We're organizers, neighbors, and advocates who show up, speak up, and build the political power Southeast Houston deserves. We knock on doors, register voters, hold elected officials accountable, and create the infrastructure for lasting change. Federation Builders understands that real transformation doesn't come from charity or good intentions—it comes from organized people who refuse to be ignored. When you become a Federation Builder, you're joining a movement of people who believe our communities have everything we need to win. We just need to organize it.

Federation (Sustaining Member)
$13

Renews monthly

Federation Builders

Federation Builders are the backbone of TXFPF. We're not spectators waiting for someone else to fix our communities. We're organizers, neighbors, and advocates who show up, speak up, and build the political power Southeast Houston deserves. We knock on doors, register voters, hold elected officials accountable, and create the infrastructure for lasting change. Federation Builders understands that real transformation doesn't come from charity or good intentions—it comes from organized people who refuse to be ignored. When you become a Federation Builder, you're joining a movement of people who believe our communities have everything we need to win. We just need to organize it.

Federation Leadership Circle
$41.66

Renews monthly

Federation Builders

Federation Builders are the backbone of TXFPF. We're not spectators waiting for someone else to fix our communities. We're organizers, neighbors, and advocates who show up, speak up, and build the political power Southeast Houston deserves. We knock on doors, register voters, hold elected officials accountable, and create the infrastructure for lasting change. Federation Builders understands that real transformation doesn't come from charity or good intentions—it comes from organized people who refuse to be ignored. When you become a Federation Builder, you're joining a movement of people who believe our communities have everything we need to win. We just need to organize it.

Add a donation for Texas Federation of the People Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!