Texas Federation of the People Foundation Memberships

Federation Builders are the backbone of TXFPF. We're not spectators waiting for someone else to fix our communities. We're organizers, neighbors, and advocates who show up, speak up, and build the political power Southeast Houston deserves. We knock on doors, register voters, hold elected officials accountable, and create the infrastructure for lasting change. Federation Builders understands that real transformation doesn't come from charity or good intentions—it comes from organized people who refuse to be ignored. When you become a Federation Builder, you're joining a movement of people who believe our communities have everything we need to win. We just need to organize it.