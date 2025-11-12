Hosted by

Texas Firewalkers

About this event

Sales closed

Texas Firewalkers BBQ Cook Off Silent Auction

Pick-up location

3004 TX-304, Rosanky, TX 78953, USA

Whataburger Poolside Grill Basket item
Whataburger Poolside Grill Basket item
Whataburger Poolside Grill Basket item
Whataburger Poolside Grill Basket
$40

Starting bid

🧡 The Ultimate Texas Treasure: Whataburger Poolside Picnic Basket! 🍔


Get ready to celebrate your favorite Texas burger joint with this incredible, curated collection of Whataburger gear and goodies! Perfect for the ultimate fan, this basket has everything you need to hit the pool and the patio, all packed neatly into a fantastic poolside picnic basket.

This must-have lot features:

  • Whataburger Pool Float: Relax in style with this iconic float—perfect for those sunny Texas afternoons.
  • Whataburger Towel: Dry off after a dip with a soft, branded towel.
  • Whataburger Lego Kit: Build your own miniature version of the beloved restaurant!
  • Collector's Whataburger Cup with Lid: Keep your drinks cold while showing off your burger pride.
  • The Complete Condiment Pack: Everything you need to make every meal taste like Whataburger! This set includes:
    • Regular Ketchup
    • Spicy Ketchup
    • Sweet & Spicy Sauce
    • Patty Melt Sauce
    • Buffalo Sauce
    • Honey Butter Sauce

Don't miss your chance to bid on this one-of-a-kind Texas-sized collection! It's pure What-a-Fun!

🎄 The Ultimate 'Grinchy' Delight Holiday Bucket! 💚 item
🎄 The Ultimate 'Grinchy' Delight Holiday Bucket! 💚 item
🎄 The Ultimate 'Grinchy' Delight Holiday Bucket! 💚 item
🎄 The Ultimate 'Grinchy' Delight Holiday Bucket! 💚
$40

Starting bid

🎄 The Ultimate 'Grinchy' Delight Holiday Bucket! 💚


Get ready to make your heart grow three sizes with this spectacular bucket packed with all your favorite Grinch-themed holiday treats and cozy comforts! This is the perfect collection for anyone who loves the Whos, or perhaps... just loves a little mischief!


This Super-Fun Bucket Includes:


  • Grinch Cocoa Bar Set: Everything you need for a cozy, Grinch-approved hot chocolate night.
  • Grinch Green Pancake Mix & Pan: Start your Christmas morning with festive green pancakes!
  • 3 Pairs of Grinch Socks: Keep your feet toasty and "Grinchy" with three different fun designs.
  • Grinch Beanie: Stay warm and stylish while showing off your holiday spirit.
  • Grinch Cookie Cutters: Bake a batch of treats so good, they'll steal Christmas!
  • Grinch Popcorn Bucket & 4 Matching Cups: Perfect for holiday movie nights.
  • Bonus Donut Mix: Because sometimes a Grinch just needs a donut.
  • Grinch Tree Decorations: Add some "Grinch-flair" to your Christmas tree.
  • Grinch Window Cling: Let the Grinch greet your holiday guests right from your window!

This bucket is absolutely overflowing with holiday cheer and treats—it's the perfect way to embrace the spirit of Dr. Seuss's classic story!

🌵 Rustic Elegance: Western Bedroom Accent Collection 🤠 item
🌵 Rustic Elegance: Western Bedroom Accent Collection 🤠 item
🌵 Rustic Elegance: Western Bedroom Accent Collection 🤠 item
🌵 Rustic Elegance: Western Bedroom Accent Collection 🤠
$25

Starting bid

🌵 Rustic Elegance: Western Bedroom Accent Collection 🤠


Bring the timeless charm and rugged beauty of the West right into your bedroom with this exclusive three-piece accent collection! Perfect for adding a touch of rustic flair and cozy style.


This Lot Includes:


  • 3-Piece Canvas Wall Art Set: Adorn your walls with a gorgeous triptych of coordinating canvas pieces, featuring a beautiful Western design that captures the spirit of the frontier.
  • Queen Size Wrangler Cactus Sheet Set: Drift off to sleep in style with this brand-new, comfortable Queen sheet set from Wrangler, featuring a charming cactus pattern. (Includes fitted sheet, flat sheet, and two pillowcases).
  • Custom-Made Ceramic Western Cactus Ornament: A unique, handcrafted treasure to accent any shelf or dresser. This custom ceramic ornament features an intricate Western cactus design, adding a perfect, personalized touch to your décor.

This curated collection is the ideal way to instantly refresh a bedroom or guest room with authentic Western style!

💖The Victoria's Secret & Wine Sanctuary item
💖The Victoria's Secret & Wine Sanctuary item
💖The Victoria's Secret & Wine Sanctuary
$35

Starting bid

💖 Indulge & Unwind: The Victoria's Secret & Wine Sanctuary Set 🍷


Treat yourself or a loved one to the perfect evening of luxury and relaxation with this sophisticated and indulgent prize package! Combining chic style, premium wine, and sweet pampering products, this set is ready for a perfect night in or a glamorous outing.


This Luxurious Auction Set Includes:


  • Victoria's Secret Insulated Wine Bag: A stylish and discreet way to transport your spirits, designed to hold two bottles of wine or whiskey, keeping them perfectly chilled.
  • 1 Bottle of Josh Cellars Wine: Enjoy a glass of this highly-rated, smooth, and delicious premium wine.
  • Rabbit Brand Bottle Stoppers: Keep your wine fresh with a set of reliable, easy-to-use stoppers from the respected Rabbit brand.
  • Victoria's Secret 3-Piece Vanilla Set: Pamper yourself with a decadent trifecta of Vanilla-scented scrub, lotion, and body spray for soft, beautifully scented skin.
  • Victoria's Secret Flavored Lip Gloss (5-Pack Set): A collection of sweet and shimmering lip glosses for a kiss of glamour.
  • Insulated Cup with Lid: Perfect for sipping your favorite beverage (wine, iced coffee, or water!) on the go or relaxing poolside.

This is the ultimate package for a sophisticated escape!

Ultimate Boy's Gift Basket item
Ultimate Boy's Gift Basket item
Ultimate Boy's Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

🐾 Adventure Awaits! Ultimate Boy's Gift Basket 🚗


Packed with fun, creativity, and discovery, this basket is every young adventurer's dream! Featuring action, art supplies, and science, it's the perfect gift to keep any boy busy and entertained for hours.


This Super-Sized Basket Includes:


  • Jumbo Paw Patrol Coloring Book: Ready for hours of creative fun with Ryder and the Pups!
  • Art Arsenal: A variety of bright markers and pens to bring any masterpiece to life, plus three fun animal pens for school or doodles.
  • Science & Discovery: Unleash their inner paleontologist with the National Geographic Rock and Fossil Kit.
  • Action & Sports: A soft Nerf Football for indoor or outdoor play.
  • Hot Wheels Mega Collection: A fantastic set for speed demons, featuring seven individual Hot Wheels cars plus a Hot Wheels multipack for instant road-race action.
  • Hydration Hero: A sturdy water hydration bottle to keep them fueled up for all their adventures.

This basket is guaranteed to be a hit with any young boy who loves to play, create, and explore!

🎨 Masterpiece Starter: The Ultimate Drawing & Sketching Art item
🎨 Masterpiece Starter: The Ultimate Drawing & Sketching Art item
🎨 Masterpiece Starter: The Ultimate Drawing & Sketching Art
$35

Starting bid

Unleash your inner artist or inspire a burgeoning talent with this comprehensive collection of professional-grade drawing, sketching, and calligraphy tools! This basket is packed with everything needed to explore multiple mediums and techniques, from intricate inking to bold coloring.


This Creative Collection Includes:


  • Calligraphy Kit: Learn the beautiful art of elegant lettering and script.
  • "Draw Like a Pro" Kit: Includes specialized tools and guides to help sharpen fundamental drawing skills.
  • Inking Florals Kit: Dive into the detailed and captivating world of botanical illustration using ink.
  • The Coloring Corner: Two beautifully designed coloring books paired with a set of high-quality coloring pencils for mindful relaxation.
  • Sketching Book Kit: Everything needed to start sketching immediately, perfect for on-the-go creativity.
  • Large Drawing Pad: Plenty of fresh, quality paper for all your sketches, studies, and finished pieces.
  • Dual-Tip Brush Markers: Versatile markers offering both a fine tip for detail and a brush tip for broad strokes and blending.
  • Sharpened Pencil Set (Various Colors): A comprehensive set of pre-sharpened pencils in a range of colors and/or leads for shading and detailing.

This is the perfect basket for anyone ready to put pencil to paper and create something extraordinary!

🌸 Enchanted Dreams: Ultimate Girls Gift Basket Set 🎀 item
🌸 Enchanted Dreams: Ultimate Girls Gift Basket Set 🎀 item
🌸 Enchanted Dreams: Ultimate Girls Gift Basket Set 🎀 item
🌸 Enchanted Dreams: Ultimate Girls Gift Basket Set 🎀
$35

Starting bid

Inspire creativity, imagination, and fun with this delightful gift basket packed with colorful crafts, stationery, and enchanting surprises! It's the perfect collection for any girl who loves to draw, write, and play.


This Magical Basket Includes:


  • Fairy Dell Book: A whimsical book to spark imagination and transport them to a world of fairies and magic.
  • Pet Pals Coloring Book: Hours of artistic fun with their favorite animal friends.
  • The Artist's Corner: A comprehensive markers and crayon kit, plus vibrant neon pens and gel pens for dazzling art projects.
  • Creative Collection: Two additional coloring books paired with a set of colored pencils for diverse coloring options.
  • Colorable Sticker Set: Personalize belongings and artwork with fun stickers they get to design themselves!
  • Secret Keeper: A beautiful Diary for recording thoughts, dreams, and secrets.
  • Notebook Set: Stylish notebooks perfect for school, sketching, or journaling.
  • Hair Accessories: A pack of comfortable clasp-free hair bands for everyday wear.
  • Hydration Hero: A fun water hydration bottle to keep them refreshed during all their adventures.

This fantastic basket provides everything needed for hours of creative play and enchanting fun!

👜 Designer Michael Kors Handbag item
👜 Designer Michael Kors Handbag item
👜 Designer Michael Kors Handbag
$50

Starting bid

Elevate your look and your next outing with this sophisticated set combining timeless designer fashion with rustic, custom charm!


This Exclusive Lot Includes:


  • Michael Kors Brown Leather Handbag (Ladies'): A stunning and classic Michael Kors handbag crafted from rich, genuine brown leather. Perfect for everyday elegance, this bag offers both luxury and practicality.
  • Custom Wicker Basket: A unique and beautiful custom-made wicker basket that perfectly complements the designer bag. Use it for a stylish picnic, high-end storage, or as a chic accessory for market trips.

This is the ultimate package for the lady who appreciates high-quality craftsmanship and chic, versatile accessories. Bid now to take home this perfect pairing!

🍸Ultimate Tito's Bloody Mary Bar Basket! 🌶️ item
🍸Ultimate Tito's Bloody Mary Bar Basket! 🌶️ item
🍸Ultimate Tito's Bloody Mary Bar Basket! 🌶️
$50

Starting bid

🍸Ultimate Tito's Bloody Mary Bar Basket! 🌶️


Get ready to craft the perfect brunch cocktail with this incredible basket dedicated to the beloved Texas spirit, Tito's Handmade Vodka, and all the fixings for an unforgettable Bloody Mary experience!


This Premium Cocktail Kit Includes:

  • 2 Bottles of Tito's Handmade Vodka: The award-winning, smooth, and perfectly distilled vodka from Austin, Texas, ready to be the star of your next gathering.
  • 4 Distinct Bloody Mary Mix Flavors: Explore a spectrum of tastes! This set includes four different, perfectly blended Bloody Mary mixes, allowing you to customize your drink from classic to spicy, savory, or bold.
  • Tito's Branded Cups (Six-Pack): Serve your creations in style with a set of six official Tito's branded cups.
  • Bloody Mary Fixings Galore! Everything you need to garnish and enhance your cocktails, including (but not limited to, as per standard fixings):
    • Garlic Stuffed Jumbo Olives
    • Jalapeno Stuffed Jumbo Olives
    • Blue Cheese Stuffed Jumbo Olives
    • Feta Cheese Stuffed Jumbo Olives
    • Worcestershire Sauce
    • Hot Sauce
    • Jar of Crisp Okra Pickles
    • Jar of Golden Greek Peperoncini
    • Bottle of Tajin

This basket is a must-have for brunch enthusiasts, cocktail connoisseurs, or anyone looking to elevate their home bar. Bid now and become the ultimate Bloody Mary master!

📸 Iconic Rebellion: Margie Henson's "Hey Now!" Moment item
📸 Iconic Rebellion: Margie Henson's "Hey Now!" Moment item
📸 Iconic Rebellion: Margie Henson's "Hey Now!" Moment item
📸 Iconic Rebellion: Margie Henson's "Hey Now!" Moment
$100

Starting bid

Forget the subway grate; this is a rock 'n' roll legend in the making!


On September 26, 2025, at the legendary Scoot Inn in Austin, Texas, during William Clark Green's 10-Year Anniversary Tour, history was captured. This isn't just a photograph; it's a bold statement, a custom 30-inch x 40-inch canvas photo immortalizing Margie Henson in an unforgettable pose on the front of William Clark Green's tour bus.


A Modern Echo of a Classic Moment

Just as Sam Shaw's famous 1954 "flying skirt" shot of Marilyn Monroe defined an era of playful sensuality, this piece captures a raw, uninhibited spirit for the modern age. Where Monroe teased with a gust of wind, Margie Henson commands attention with a defiant gesture, a direct and spirited homage to Johnny Cash's iconic middle finger moment. Her cowboy hat, denim shorts, and confident stance against the backdrop of the "Hey Now!" neon sign on the bus embody the untamed heart of Texas country music. The vibrant colors and dynamic composition make this more than just a photo—it's a celebration of attitude and authentic rock-and-roll swagger.


This is an absolute MUST-HAVE for any space that demands personality and a story to tell. Imagine this striking canvas gracing the wall of:

  • The Ultimate Man Cave: A powerful statement piece that exudes cool.
  • The Chic She Shed: Injecting a dose of fierce independence and artistic flair.
  • A Modern Business Office: A conversation starter that showcases a bold, unconventional spirit.
  • Any Music Lover's Sanctuary: A tribute to Texas music, iconic venues, and unforgettable moments.

Don't just decorate; make a statement. This custom canvas photo is a rare opportunity to own a piece of photographic artistry that resonates with cultural defiance and the vibrant soul of Austin, Texas.

Official Hulk Hogan Autographed "Hulkamania" Wrestling Belt item
Official Hulk Hogan Autographed "Hulkamania" Wrestling Belt item
Official Hulk Hogan Autographed "Hulkamania" Wrestling Belt item
Official Hulk Hogan Autographed "Hulkamania" Wrestling Belt
$150

Starting bid

🏆 The Ultimate Hulk Hogan Collector's Piece

This custom-crafted championship is built for the history books:

  • Pure Power: Each custom belt boasts a commanding presence, weighing in at an impressive 14 lbs.
  • Unrivaled Quality: Constructed from premium leather and featuring the highest quality metal plating, each plate measures a substantial 1/8th inch thick for a truly authentic, heavy-duty feel.
  • Iconic Design: The signature "HULKAMANIA" text is etched in gold, flanked by beautiful, ornate side plates featuring the American flag, celebrating the Hulkster's patriotic spirit.

Whether you're decorating your ultimate fan cave or looking for the centerpiece of your wrestling collection, this belt is guaranteed to turn heads and drop jaws.

Don't just watch the history—OWN the history!

🎸Texas Mu Legend: Custom Six Sanchez Autographed Guitar! 🐺 item
🎸Texas Mu Legend: Custom Six Sanchez Autographed Guitar! 🐺 item
🎸Texas Mu Legend: Custom Six Sanchez Autographed Guitar! 🐺 item
🎸Texas Mu Legend: Custom Six Sanchez Autographed Guitar! 🐺
$100

Starting bid

Own a piece of authentic Texas music soul with this incredible collector's item: a custom-wrapped guitar personally autographed by the legendary Six Sanchez!


This is more than just a musical instrument; it's a unique work of art. The guitar features a striking custom-wrapped design, making it a stunning display piece that captures the powerful energy of Six Sanchez's music. The instrument is prominently signed, making it a must-have for any serious music memorabilia collector.


About the Artist: Six Sanchez

Six Sanchez is a true Native Texan couthntry, rock and blues powerhouse whose voice has commanded stages across the Lone Star State and beyond. He is best known as the dynamic former lead singer of the iconic Lost Wolf Band, a group celebrated for their raw energy and compelling sound. Throughout his career, Six has also fronted several popular cover bands, proving his versatility and deep connection to the history of rock and roll. His legacy is one of powerful vocals and a deep-rooted passion for music that defines the Texas sound.

Don't miss your chance to bid on this exclusive, signed guitar and own a piece of Texas music royalty!

🎸2025 Railcar Revival Autographed Guitar & Hat item
🎸2025 Railcar Revival Autographed Guitar & Hat item
🎸2025 Railcar Revival Autographed Guitar & Hat
$100

Starting bid

🎸 Texas Music History: The 2025 Railcar Revival Autographed Guitar & Hat Set! 🔥


Own a genuine piece of Texas music history with this incredible, one-of-a-kind collector's set, autographed by the stellar lineup of the 2025 Railcar Revival event in Buda, Texas!

The Ultimate Music Memorabilia Package Includes:

  • Autographed Full-Size Guitar: This guitar is signed by every major performer from the 2025 Railcar Revival, featuring:
    • Hudson Westbrook (Main Artist)
    • Uncle Lucius
    • Bayker Blankenship
    • The Wilder Blue
    • Shelby Stone
    • Jonathan Terrell (Special Guest DJ) This is an absolute centerpiece for any music lover, fan cave, or collector's display.
  • Autographed Texas Firewalkers Hat: Complete the set with a genuine Texas Firewalkers Hat, also signed by the entire roster of incredible artists listed above. It's a fantastic wearable or display item that ties this unique package together!

This lot represents the best of the Texas music scene and is a perfect memento from the unforgettable 2025 Railcar Revival.

Don't miss this opportunity to bid on a truly unique piece of music and Texas Firewalkers history!

🏅Kerr County Commemorative Flood Relief Coin Set item
🏅Kerr County Commemorative Flood Relief Coin Set item
🏅Kerr County Commemorative Flood Relief Coin Set item
🏅Kerr County Commemorative Flood Relief Coin Set
$50

Starting bid

Own a powerful symbol of community strength and unity with this incredibly rare and meaningful set of challenge coins, commemorating the resilience shown during the Kerr County July 4th Flood of 2025. This custom set honors the heroic efforts of local first responders and the community organizations that supported them.


An Exclusive 6-Piece Collector's Set


This comprehensive set was custom-designed by DutyCoin.com and brings together six unique coins, each representing a key organization involved in the flood response and relief efforts:

  1. Independence Day Flood Commemorative Coin: The centerpiece of the collection, featuring a vibrant, color-filled map of the Texas Hill Country and the words "TEXAS HILL COUNTRY STRONG."
  2. Texas Firewalkers Coin: A custom coin representing the Texas Firewalkers organization, complete with their motto.
  3. Comfort VFD Coin: Featuring the distinguished seal of the Comfort Volunteer Fire Department (Since 1912).
  4. Center Point VFD Coin: Showcasing the Center Point Volunteer Fire Department's emblem, featuring the American flag design.
  5. Hunt VFD Coin: Featuring the proud seal of the Hunt Volunteer Fire Department (Est. 1958).
  6. Ingram Fire Department Coin: Highlighting the distinct logo of the Ingram Fire Department (Est. 1959).


Bonus Item Included:


  • Custom Texas Firewalkers Patch: A unique, high-quality patch from the Texas Firewalkers organization is included, making this a true collector's package.

This set is a unique tribute to the bravery and community spirit of the Kerr County area. Don't miss this opportunity to acquire this limited-edition set and support future relief efforts!

Challenge 🛡️Coin Shadow Box & 20-Coin Collection! 🛡️ item
Challenge 🛡️Coin Shadow Box & 20-Coin Collection! 🛡️ item
Challenge 🛡️Coin Shadow Box & 20-Coin Collection! 🛡️
$50

Starting bid

🎖️ Showcase Your Pride: Custom Challenge Coin Shadow Box & 20-Coin Collection! 🛡️


Elevate your military, first responder, or organizational challenge coin collection with this stunning and custom-crafted display set! This lot provides the perfect, high-quality display piece paired with a diverse collection of coins to get your showcase started.


The Collector's Dream Set Includes:


  • Custom 11" x 14" Shadow Box: This beautifully constructed shadow box is specifically designed for challenge coin collectors. It features five sturdy shelves that provide the perfect angle and spacing to proudly display up to 20 standard challenge coins. The 11x14 size makes it an ideal centerpiece for any office, mantel, or display wall.
  • 20 Amazing Collector's Challenge Coins: Jumpstart or enhance your collection! This lot includes a specially curated group of 20 unique and detailed challenge coins made by the acclaimed design team at DutyCoin.com. These coins represent a variety of themes, ensuring a dynamic and eye-catching display.

This is the perfect auction item for active or retired service members, first responders, or anyone who appreciates the history and artistry of challenge coin tradition. Give your collection the impressive home it deserves!

Texas Original Canva by CK item
Texas Original Canva by CK
$75

Starting bid

​ Bold Abstract Painting: "Belief" by CK
​Elevate your collection with "Belief," a stunning original abstract painting by Texas-based artist, CK. This dynamic piece is characterized by its striking contrast and rich texture, making it a powerful focal point for any room.
​ Item Details
​Title: "Belief"
​Artist: CK (Texas Canvas Painter)
​Medium: Hand-painted Acrylic on Canvas
​Dimensions: 18" x 24"
​Framing: Presented in a sleek Black Hardwood Frame, ready to hang.
​ Description
​"Belief" features a bold, vertical composition dominated by vivid tones of fiery red and deep cobalt blue. The artist utilizes layers of paint to create a distressed, aged texture running down the center, contrasted by crisp white vertical lines and stylized, almost asterisk-like patterns. This piece masterfully blends raw texture with striking graphic elements, inviting contemplation.
​Don't miss the opportunity to own this vibrant, one-of-a-kind original work by a local Texas talent!

​Exclusive Family Portrait in New York or Mia item
​Exclusive Family Portrait in New York or Mia item
​Exclusive Family Portrait in New York or Mia item
​Exclusive Family Portrait in New York or Mia
$300

Starting bid

​Capture your family's precious moments with a world-class portrait session by the esteemed Bradford.


This incredible package includes:
​A 20" Wall Portrait on Canvas: Experience lavish artistry with a stunning, high-quality canvas portrait, perfect for displaying in your home.


​Photography Session by Bradford: Be photographed by the renowned Bradford himself, at his exclusive New York or Miami studio location.


​One-Night Luxury Hotel Stay: Indulge in a luxurious one-night stay at either the opulent Opus Westchester (New York) or the ultra-chic EAST Miami Hotel (Miami).


​This once-in-a-lifetime package offers a total donation value of $5500.00!

Terms & Conditions:
​Portrait may be of a family or individual (sorry, no pets).
​Winning bidder must contact Bradford Portraits for a mutually agreed upon date and for hotel booking.


​Package does not include transportation.
​Hotel must be used at the same time as and in conjunction with the portrait session.


Offer expires 02/18/2026

🔥 Luxury & Legacy: Firewalker Ranch Venue Rental & TFW BBQ item
🔥 Luxury & Legacy: Firewalker Ranch Venue Rental & TFW BBQ item
🔥 Luxury & Legacy: Firewalker Ranch Venue Rental & TFW BBQ
$2,500

Starting bid

Retail Value: $5,500

Secure the ultimate setting for your next major event with this exclusive package! You are bidding on a one-day rental of the luxurious Firewalker Ranch venue, perfect for creating unforgettable memories.

Whether you're planning a company party, family reunion, dream wedding, anniversary celebration, or a major fundraiser, Firewalker Ranch provides the perfect blend of Texas elegance and rustic charm. This is truly the best budget wedding or anniversary party package you can bid on! Bid with confidence!


Your Exclusive Venue Rental Includes:

  • One-Day Venue Access: Exclusive use of the luxurious Firewalker Ranch.
  • Entertainment Ready: Access to the main stage—perfect for you to bring in your own live band, musical entertainment, or professional DJ.
  • The TFW BBQ Pitmaster Spread (Serves 50 People): Your event will be catered by the best of the ranch with a mouth-watering, authentic Texas barbecue meal.


🥩 TFW BBQ Pitmaster Spread Menu (Serves 50) 🥔

  • Smoked Boneless Chicken: Tender, smoky, and perfectly seasoned chicken.
  • Hudson Sausage Links: Savory and richly flavored Texas sausage links.
  • Classic Potato Salad: A creamy and delicious traditional side.
  • TFW Pinto Beans: Authentic, slow-cooked pinto beans bursting with smoky flavor.


Important Details & Add-Ons:

  • Validity: This package is good through December 31, 2026, on any date currently unbooked by the venue.
  • Customization: The BBQ quantity can be added to for an additional fee. The menu can also be customized for the wining bidder.
  • Accommodation: RV spots can be added for a fee, providing convenient overnight options for guests.

Don't miss this opportunity to host your special occasion at a premier Texas venue for an unbelievable price!

Large wine basket and wine glass set of 6 item
Large wine basket and wine glass set of 6 item
Large wine basket and wine glass set of 6
$40

Starting bid

The "Everything But The Vineyard" Basket!
This massive wine basket has you covered for every possibility, from a quiet evening in to a lively brunch. Featuring 8 full-size bottles and 5 mini bottles, you’ll find a wide variety of reds, whites, and moscato—perfect for enjoying on their own or mixing up some festive sangria and mimosas. To top it off, it includes a sleek set of 6 ash gray wine glasses!

Liquior Basket item
Liquior Basket item
Liquior Basket
$45

Starting bid

Large liquior basket with Vodkas, Rums, Whiskeys, Cognac and Margaritas!

“ Gucci “ Purse set item
“ Gucci “ Purse set item
“ Gucci “ Purse set item
“ Gucci “ Purse set
$40

Starting bid

”Gucci” tote purse with makeup bag, wallet and medium hand bag inside.

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