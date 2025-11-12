Texas Firewalkers BBQ Cook Off Silent Auction

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Get ready to celebrate your favorite Texas burger joint with this incredible, curated collection of Whataburger gear and goodies! Perfect for the ultimate fan, this basket has everything you need to hit the pool and the patio, all packed neatly into a fantastic poolside picnic basket.
This must-have lot features:
Don't miss your chance to bid on this one-of-a-kind Texas-sized collection! It's pure What-a-Fun!
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Get ready to make your heart grow three sizes with this spectacular bucket packed with all your favorite Grinch-themed holiday treats and cozy comforts! This is the perfect collection for anyone who loves the Whos, or perhaps... just loves a little mischief!
This bucket is absolutely overflowing with holiday cheer and treats—it's the perfect way to embrace the spirit of Dr. Seuss's classic story!
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Bring the timeless charm and rugged beauty of the West right into your bedroom with this exclusive three-piece accent collection! Perfect for adding a touch of rustic flair and cozy style.
This curated collection is the ideal way to instantly refresh a bedroom or guest room with authentic Western style!
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Treat yourself or a loved one to the perfect evening of luxury and relaxation with this sophisticated and indulgent prize package! Combining chic style, premium wine, and sweet pampering products, this set is ready for a perfect night in or a glamorous outing.
This is the ultimate package for a sophisticated escape!
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Packed with fun, creativity, and discovery, this basket is every young adventurer's dream! Featuring action, art supplies, and science, it's the perfect gift to keep any boy busy and entertained for hours.
This basket is guaranteed to be a hit with any young boy who loves to play, create, and explore!
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Unleash your inner artist or inspire a burgeoning talent with this comprehensive collection of professional-grade drawing, sketching, and calligraphy tools! This basket is packed with everything needed to explore multiple mediums and techniques, from intricate inking to bold coloring.
This is the perfect basket for anyone ready to put pencil to paper and create something extraordinary!
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Inspire creativity, imagination, and fun with this delightful gift basket packed with colorful crafts, stationery, and enchanting surprises! It's the perfect collection for any girl who loves to draw, write, and play.
This fantastic basket provides everything needed for hours of creative play and enchanting fun!
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Elevate your look and your next outing with this sophisticated set combining timeless designer fashion with rustic, custom charm!
This is the ultimate package for the lady who appreciates high-quality craftsmanship and chic, versatile accessories. Bid now to take home this perfect pairing!
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Get ready to craft the perfect brunch cocktail with this incredible basket dedicated to the beloved Texas spirit, Tito's Handmade Vodka, and all the fixings for an unforgettable Bloody Mary experience!
This basket is a must-have for brunch enthusiasts, cocktail connoisseurs, or anyone looking to elevate their home bar. Bid now and become the ultimate Bloody Mary master!
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Forget the subway grate; this is a rock 'n' roll legend in the making!
On September 26, 2025, at the legendary Scoot Inn in Austin, Texas, during William Clark Green's 10-Year Anniversary Tour, history was captured. This isn't just a photograph; it's a bold statement, a custom 30-inch x 40-inch canvas photo immortalizing Margie Henson in an unforgettable pose on the front of William Clark Green's tour bus.
Just as Sam Shaw's famous 1954 "flying skirt" shot of Marilyn Monroe defined an era of playful sensuality, this piece captures a raw, uninhibited spirit for the modern age. Where Monroe teased with a gust of wind, Margie Henson commands attention with a defiant gesture, a direct and spirited homage to Johnny Cash's iconic middle finger moment. Her cowboy hat, denim shorts, and confident stance against the backdrop of the "Hey Now!" neon sign on the bus embody the untamed heart of Texas country music. The vibrant colors and dynamic composition make this more than just a photo—it's a celebration of attitude and authentic rock-and-roll swagger.
This is an absolute MUST-HAVE for any space that demands personality and a story to tell. Imagine this striking canvas gracing the wall of:
Don't just decorate; make a statement. This custom canvas photo is a rare opportunity to own a piece of photographic artistry that resonates with cultural defiance and the vibrant soul of Austin, Texas.
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This custom-crafted championship is built for the history books:
Whether you're decorating your ultimate fan cave or looking for the centerpiece of your wrestling collection, this belt is guaranteed to turn heads and drop jaws.
Don't just watch the history—OWN the history!
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Own a piece of authentic Texas music soul with this incredible collector's item: a custom-wrapped guitar personally autographed by the legendary Six Sanchez!
This is more than just a musical instrument; it's a unique work of art. The guitar features a striking custom-wrapped design, making it a stunning display piece that captures the powerful energy of Six Sanchez's music. The instrument is prominently signed, making it a must-have for any serious music memorabilia collector.
Six Sanchez is a true Native Texan couthntry, rock and blues powerhouse whose voice has commanded stages across the Lone Star State and beyond. He is best known as the dynamic former lead singer of the iconic Lost Wolf Band, a group celebrated for their raw energy and compelling sound. Throughout his career, Six has also fronted several popular cover bands, proving his versatility and deep connection to the history of rock and roll. His legacy is one of powerful vocals and a deep-rooted passion for music that defines the Texas sound.
Don't miss your chance to bid on this exclusive, signed guitar and own a piece of Texas music royalty!
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Own a genuine piece of Texas music history with this incredible, one-of-a-kind collector's set, autographed by the stellar lineup of the 2025 Railcar Revival event in Buda, Texas!
This lot represents the best of the Texas music scene and is a perfect memento from the unforgettable 2025 Railcar Revival.
Don't miss this opportunity to bid on a truly unique piece of music and Texas Firewalkers history!
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Own a powerful symbol of community strength and unity with this incredibly rare and meaningful set of challenge coins, commemorating the resilience shown during the Kerr County July 4th Flood of 2025. This custom set honors the heroic efforts of local first responders and the community organizations that supported them.
This comprehensive set was custom-designed by DutyCoin.com and brings together six unique coins, each representing a key organization involved in the flood response and relief efforts:
This set is a unique tribute to the bravery and community spirit of the Kerr County area. Don't miss this opportunity to acquire this limited-edition set and support future relief efforts!
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Elevate your military, first responder, or organizational challenge coin collection with this stunning and custom-crafted display set! This lot provides the perfect, high-quality display piece paired with a diverse collection of coins to get your showcase started.
This is the perfect auction item for active or retired service members, first responders, or anyone who appreciates the history and artistry of challenge coin tradition. Give your collection the impressive home it deserves!
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Bold Abstract Painting: "Belief" by CK
Elevate your collection with "Belief," a stunning original abstract painting by Texas-based artist, CK. This dynamic piece is characterized by its striking contrast and rich texture, making it a powerful focal point for any room.
Item Details
Title: "Belief"
Artist: CK (Texas Canvas Painter)
Medium: Hand-painted Acrylic on Canvas
Dimensions: 18" x 24"
Framing: Presented in a sleek Black Hardwood Frame, ready to hang.
Description
"Belief" features a bold, vertical composition dominated by vivid tones of fiery red and deep cobalt blue. The artist utilizes layers of paint to create a distressed, aged texture running down the center, contrasted by crisp white vertical lines and stylized, almost asterisk-like patterns. This piece masterfully blends raw texture with striking graphic elements, inviting contemplation.
Don't miss the opportunity to own this vibrant, one-of-a-kind original work by a local Texas talent!
Starting bid
Capture your family's precious moments with a world-class portrait session by the esteemed Bradford.
This incredible package includes:
A 20" Wall Portrait on Canvas: Experience lavish artistry with a stunning, high-quality canvas portrait, perfect for displaying in your home.
Photography Session by Bradford: Be photographed by the renowned Bradford himself, at his exclusive New York or Miami studio location.
One-Night Luxury Hotel Stay: Indulge in a luxurious one-night stay at either the opulent Opus Westchester (New York) or the ultra-chic EAST Miami Hotel (Miami).
This once-in-a-lifetime package offers a total donation value of $5500.00!
Terms & Conditions:
Portrait may be of a family or individual (sorry, no pets).
Winning bidder must contact Bradford Portraits for a mutually agreed upon date and for hotel booking.
Package does not include transportation.
Hotel must be used at the same time as and in conjunction with the portrait session.
Offer expires 02/18/2026
Starting bid
Retail Value: $5,500
Secure the ultimate setting for your next major event with this exclusive package! You are bidding on a one-day rental of the luxurious Firewalker Ranch venue, perfect for creating unforgettable memories.
Whether you're planning a company party, family reunion, dream wedding, anniversary celebration, or a major fundraiser, Firewalker Ranch provides the perfect blend of Texas elegance and rustic charm. This is truly the best budget wedding or anniversary party package you can bid on! Bid with confidence!
Don't miss this opportunity to host your special occasion at a premier Texas venue for an unbelievable price!
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The "Everything But The Vineyard" Basket!
This massive wine basket has you covered for every possibility, from a quiet evening in to a lively brunch. Featuring 8 full-size bottles and 5 mini bottles, you’ll find a wide variety of reds, whites, and moscato—perfect for enjoying on their own or mixing up some festive sangria and mimosas. To top it off, it includes a sleek set of 6 ash gray wine glasses!
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Large liquior basket with Vodkas, Rums, Whiskeys, Cognac and Margaritas!
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”Gucci” tote purse with makeup bag, wallet and medium hand bag inside.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!