Texas Firewalkers BBQ Cook Off Silent Auction

Forget the subway grate; this is a rock 'n' roll legend in the making!





On September 26, 2025, at the legendary Scoot Inn in Austin, Texas, during William Clark Green's 10-Year Anniversary Tour, history was captured. This isn't just a photograph; it's a bold statement, a custom 30-inch x 40-inch canvas photo immortalizing Margie Henson in an unforgettable pose on the front of William Clark Green's tour bus.





A Modern Echo of a Classic Moment

Just as Sam Shaw's famous 1954 "flying skirt" shot of Marilyn Monroe defined an era of playful sensuality, this piece captures a raw, uninhibited spirit for the modern age. Where Monroe teased with a gust of wind, Margie Henson commands attention with a defiant gesture, a direct and spirited homage to Johnny Cash's iconic middle finger moment. Her cowboy hat, denim shorts, and confident stance against the backdrop of the "Hey Now!" neon sign on the bus embody the untamed heart of Texas country music. The vibrant colors and dynamic composition make this more than just a photo—it's a celebration of attitude and authentic rock-and-roll swagger.





This is an absolute MUST-HAVE for any space that demands personality and a story to tell. Imagine this striking canvas gracing the wall of:

The Ultimate Man Cave: A powerful statement piece that exudes cool.

The Chic She Shed: Injecting a dose of fierce independence and artistic flair.

A Modern Business Office: A conversation starter that showcases a bold, unconventional spirit.

Any Music Lover's Sanctuary: A tribute to Texas music, iconic venues, and unforgettable moments.

Don't just decorate; make a statement. This custom canvas photo is a rare opportunity to own a piece of photographic artistry that resonates with cultural defiance and the vibrant soul of Austin, Texas.