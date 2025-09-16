Texas Firewalkers Event Sponsor

3004 TX-304

Rosanky, TX 78953, USA

Presenting Sponsor
$2,500

Your sponsorship will attribute to the success of our event. The Presenting Sponsorship includes:

· Prominent logo/brand on all digital media signs, our website, radio and social media sites.

· Signage at the Entrance

· Website mention as the Presenting Sponsor

· Website link to your page for 1 year

· Sponsor Logo on (2) 3x5 custom banners in the court yard

· 10x10 marketing booth at event (Sponsor Provided)

· Stage time at event between acts if desired.

· Logo on the digital media screens

· All advertising of the event will include your company and logo as "Presented by." There is only one Presenting Sponsor.
· includes (2) VIP tables with 8 tickets per table

Stage Sponsor
$1,500

The Stage Sponsorship includes:

·  Prominent logo/brand on our website, and social media sites

·  Signage at the Stage(s)

·  Sponsorship recognition on social media sites

·  Website mention as a Stage Sponsor

·  Website link to your page for 1 year

·  Sponsor Logo digital media screens

·  10×10 booth at event (Sponsor Provided)

·  Stage time at event between bands if wanted.

· (1) VIP TABLE with 8 VIP wristabands

Bar Sponsor
$750

Your sponsorship will attribute to the success of our fundraising events. The Bar Sponsorship includes:

·  Prominent logo/brand on our website, and social media sites

·  Signage at the Stage

·  Sponsorship recognition on Facebook and Facebook page

·  Website link to your page for 1 year

·  Sponsor Logo on digital media screens

· (4) VIP Wristbands included

Gold Sponsor
$500

The Gold Sponsorship includes:

·  Logo/brand on all ads print, website, and social media
sites

·  Signage at the Stage (provide by sponsor)

·  Website link to your page for 1 year

·  Sponsor Logo ondigital media screens

· (2) VIP Tickets included

Silver Sponsor
$250

The Silver Sponsor will be open to all. Your sponsorship will attribute to the success of our event. The Silver Sponsorship includes:
 

·  Logo/brand on all ads print, website, and social media
sites 

·  Signage on the digital media screens

·  Mention of sponsorship on stage

·  Website link to your page for 1 year

·  Sponsor Logo on digital media screens

· (2) General Admission tickets

Bronze Sponsor
$100

The Bronze Sponsor will be open to all. Your sponsorship will attribute to the success of our event. The Bronze Sponsorship includes:

·  Logo/brand on our social media sites 

·  Signage on the digital media screens

·  Website link to your page for 1 year 

Digital Media Sponsor
$50

The Digital Media Sponsor will be open to all. Your logo will be display ont he digital media screens during the event.

