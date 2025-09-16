Texas Firewalkers Event Sponsor

Your sponsorship will attribute to the success of our event. The Presenting Sponsorship includes:

· Prominent logo/brand on all digital media signs, our website, radio and social media sites.

· Signage at the Entrance

· Website mention as the Presenting Sponsor

· Website link to your page for 1 year

· Sponsor Logo on (2) 3x5 custom banners in the court yard

· 10x10 marketing booth at event (Sponsor Provided)

· Stage time at event between acts if desired.

· Logo on the digital media screens

· All advertising of the event will include your company and logo as "Presented by." There is only one Presenting Sponsor.

· includes (2) VIP tables with 8 tickets per table