Texas Firewalkers Event Sponsor

Your sponsorship will attribute to the success of our event. The Presenting Sponsorship includes:
· Prominent logo/brand on all digital media signs, our website, radio and social media sites.
· Signage at the Entrance
· Website mention as the Presenting Sponsor
· Website link to your page for 1 year
· Sponsor Logo on (2) 3x5 custom banners in the court yard
· 10x10 marketing booth at event (Sponsor Provided)
· Stage time at event between acts if desired.
· Logo on the digital media screens
· All advertising of the event will include your company and logo as "Presented by." There is only one Presenting Sponsor.
· includes (2) VIP tables with 8 tickets per table
The Stage Sponsorship includes:
· Prominent logo/brand on our website, and social media sites
· Signage at the Stage(s)
· Sponsorship recognition on social media sites
· Website mention as a Stage Sponsor
· Website link to your page for 1 year
· Sponsor Logo digital media screens
· 10×10 booth at event (Sponsor Provided)
· Stage time at event between bands if wanted.
· (1) VIP TABLE with 8 VIP wristabands
Your sponsorship will attribute to the success of our fundraising events. The Bar Sponsorship includes:
· Prominent logo/brand on our website, and social media sites
· Signage at the Stage
· Sponsorship recognition on Facebook and Facebook page
· Website link to your page for 1 year
· Sponsor Logo on digital media screens
· (4) VIP Wristbands included
The Gold Sponsorship includes:
· Logo/brand on all ads print, website, and social media
sites
· Signage at the Stage (provide by sponsor)
· Website link to your page for 1 year
· Sponsor Logo ondigital media screens
· (2) VIP Tickets included
The Silver Sponsor will be open to all. Your sponsorship will attribute to the success of our event. The Silver Sponsorship includes:
· Logo/brand on all ads print, website, and social media
sites
· Signage on the digital media screens
· Mention of sponsorship on stage
· Website link to your page for 1 year
· Sponsor Logo on digital media screens
· (2) General Admission tickets
The Bronze Sponsor will be open to all. Your sponsorship will attribute to the success of our event. The Bronze Sponsorship includes:
· Logo/brand on our social media sites
· Signage on the digital media screens
· Website link to your page for 1 year
The Digital Media Sponsor will be open to all. Your logo will be display ont he digital media screens during the event.
