Texas Firewalkers

Offered by

Texas Firewalkers

About this shop

Texas Firewalkers's Shop

Collector's Edition Challange Coin Set item
Collector's Edition Challange Coin Set item
Collector's Edition Challange Coin Set item
Collector's Edition Challange Coin Set
$100

5 limited edition challenge coins. Challenge coins are 2.25" x 4mm each. Patch a is 3.25" woven patch with an iron -0n back

Uniform Patch item
Uniform Patch
$6

5" x 3" uniform patch, Woven stye with iron on back

Uniform Patch- Red item
Uniform Patch- Red
$6

5"x3" uniform patch. woven style with iron on back

Independence Day Flood Patch item
Independence Day Flood Patch item
Independence Day Flood Patch
$6

3.25" diameter, woven patch with iron-on back

Pocket Hook item
Pocket Hook item
Pocket Hook
$15

Heavy Duty Pocket hook with Texas Firewalkers Member design. Show your support every day!

TFW Flood Coin item
TFW Flood Coin item
TFW Flood Coin
$20

Texas Firewalkers 2025 Flood Coin - 2.25" x 4mm challenge coin - Shipping included

Add a donation for Texas Firewalkers

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!