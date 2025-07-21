Texas Forts Trail's Trooper Partner Membership

Benefits-We are your marketing arm: your brochures go everywhere we go, and you will be featured on our banners for the year.





Listing on www.texasfortstrail.com website with free changes and additions, promotion through social media channels, co-op ad opportunities in Authentic Texas and other publications at discounted rate, Media Campaigns, Hospitality Training, New Board Orientation Training, Texas Forts Trail window decal, Recognition in Annual Report, Invitation to events, tours and meetings, Access to Texas Forts Trail logo on web site and marketing materials. Submit request to host Texas Forts Trail Wine Festival, Send brochures to (Winter Texan Expo, Fort Worth Home & Garden, any other travel show or booth we have) for no additional fees, Priority Description on Media Campaigns, Special Events, and Seasonal News Releases.

For this membership level you will also receive one voting spot on the Texas Forts Trail Board.