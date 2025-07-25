Hosted by

Texas Hill Country

About this event

Sales closed

Marriott Silent Auction to benefit Kerr County Flood Relief Fund

Pick-up location

Items will be shipped to bidder

2-Night Stay at JW Marriott Houston by the Galleria (1 of 2)
$100

Two-night weekend hotel stay at the JW Marriott Houston by the Galleria with breakfast for two & valet parking for one vehicle. Value $500. (1 of 2)

2-Night Stay at JW Marriott Houston by the Galleria (2 of 2)
$100

Two-night weekend hotel stay at the JW Marriott Houston by the Galleria with breakfast for two & valet parking for one vehicle. Value $500. (2 of 2)

1-Night Stay at The Westin Chicago River North
$75

One-night hotel stay at The Westin Chicago River North. Value $350.

1-Night Stay at the Dearborn Inn
$75

One-night hotel stay at the Dearborn Inn in Dearborn, MI with breakfast for two. Value $300.

2-Night Stay at The Westin Detroit Metropolitan Airport
$100

Two-night hotel stay at The Westin Detroit Metropolitan Airport. Value $650.

2-Night Stay at Detroit Marriott at the Renaissance Center
$100

Two-night hotel stay at the Detroit Marriott at the Renaissance Center. Value $500.

2-Night Stay at the San Jose Marriott
$150

Two-night hotel stay in a newly renovated Deluxe room at the San Jose Marriott in San Jose, CA with M Club Access for two and valet parking. Value $1,000.

2-Night Stay at the Renaissance Colombus Downtown
$100

Two-night weekend hotel stay at the Renaissance Colombus Downtown in Colombus, OH in a junior suite with a $50 food and beverage credit. Value $500.

2-Night Stay at The Westin Kansas City at Crown Center
$100

Two-night hotel stay at The Westin Kansas City at Crown Center in Missouri with breakfast for two. Value $650.

