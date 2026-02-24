13th Annual TEXAS HOLD'EM

About this event
Buy-In ticket includes $1,000 worth of chips.
Buy-In ticket includes $1,000 worth of chips.
*Company Name/Logo Displayed at the Event
*Event & Social Media Recognition
*Logo on Marketing Flyer
*Company Name/Logo Displayed at the Event
*Event & Social Media Recognition
*Logo on Marketing Flyer
*Company Name/Logo Displayed at the Event
*Event & Social Media Recognition
*Logo on Marketing Flyer
*Company Name/Logo Displayed at the main table
*Event & Social Media Recognition
*Logo on Marketing Flyer
*Company Name/Logo Displayed at a table
*Event Recognition
*Logo on Marketing Flyer
*Event Recognition
*Logo on Marketing Flyer
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