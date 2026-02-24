Hosted by

Southwest Riverside County Assn Of Realtors Scholarship Fndt Inc

About this event

13th Annual TEXAS HOLD'EM

26529 Jefferson Ave

Murrieta, CA 92562, USA

Buy-in
$30

Buy-In ticket includes $1,000 worth of chips.

Re-Buys
$20

Buy-In ticket includes $1,000 worth of chips.

Spectator Ticket
$10
Event Sponsor
$500

*Company Name/Logo Displayed at the Event

*Event & Social Media Recognition

*Logo on Marketing Flyer


Main Prize Sponsor
$500

*Company Name/Logo Displayed at the Event

*Event & Social Media Recognition

*Logo on Marketing Flyer


2nd Prize Sponsor
$250

*Company Name/Logo Displayed at the Event

*Event & Social Media Recognition

*Logo on Marketing Flyer


Main Table Sponsor
$500

*Company Name/Logo Displayed at the main table

*Event & Social Media Recognition

*Logo on Marketing Flyer


Table Sponsor
$150

*Company Name/Logo Displayed at a table

*Event Recognition

*Logo on Marketing Flyer

Decor Sponsor
$100

*Event Recognition

*Logo on Marketing Flyer

Add a donation for Southwest Riverside County Assn Of Realtors Scholarship Fndt Inc

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