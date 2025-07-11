Texas Hunter Education Instructors Association Inc's Shop

Large solid THEIA Lifetime Member Challenge Coin

Engraved with coin number / of 100 & your Instructor number on the back.





There were only 100 of these coins minted.





These coins are only for sale to verified THEIA lifetime members.

All purchasers will be verified before engraving and shipping.

If purchaser does not meet Lifetime requirements, order will be canceled and funds refunded.





100% of the funds from the sale of this coin goes to THEIA.





After the purchase of this coin you will receive an email asking for you to provide your instructor number or you may include your instructor number in the comments/notes section when placing the order.