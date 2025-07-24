Texas Indie Filmmaker Awards 2025 Annual Gala

Enjoy the ultimate Texas Indie Filmmaker Awards experience with this exclusive VIP package.





Your Trailblazer Access includes:

• Priority access to the red carpet

• Admission to the private pre-event mixer

• VIP Room with food and beverage service

• Two complimentary drink coupons (alcohol included)

• Reserved VIP seating for the awards gala





This package is designed for guests who want an elevated, all-inclusive evening with Texas’s top indie filmmakers. Limited availability.





Reg. Price - $125

Ticket prices increase as the event gets closer..