Texas Legacy football academy

Offered by

Texas Legacy football academy

About the memberships

Texas Legacy Football Memberships 2025

TLFA-Full-Membership 2025
$650

No expiration

Texas Legacy Football Academy membership includes team uniforms, workouts at OBK facility, field use and league registration. Payment covers all team benefits. Membership doesn’t cover personal equipment, travel, or incidental costs. No refunds for injuries.

TLFA 2025 Full Membership – 2-Person Bundle ($20 Off)
$1,280

No expiration

Texas Legacy Football Academy membership includes team uniforms, workouts at OBK facility, field use and league registration. Payment covers all team benefits. Membership doesn’t cover personal equipment, travel, or incidental costs. No refunds for injuries.

TLFA 2025 Full Membership – 3-Person Bundle ($30 Off)
$1,920

No expiration

Texas Legacy Football Academy membership includes team uniforms, workouts at OBK facility, field use and league registration. Payment covers all team benefits. Membership doesn’t cover personal equipment, travel, or incidental costs. No refunds for injuries.

TLFA 2025 Full Membership – 4-Person Bundle ($40 Off)
$2,560

No expiration

Texas Legacy Football Academy membership includes team uniforms, workouts at OBK facility, field use and league registration. Payment covers all team benefits. Membership doesn’t cover personal equipment, travel, or incidental costs. No refunds for injuries.

Scholarship Donation
$650

No expiration

Scholarship funding for athletes who may not be able to afford to play during the season due to finances. This will cover the athletes full membership.

Team Deposit
$100

No expiration

Join Legacy by a down deposit.
Before August 15th we ask to pay full amount for team issued gear.

-Team registration
-Practice Jersey
-Team Uniforms
-League Fee

2025 Fall-Team Registration
$300

No expiration

-Team registration
-Practice Jersey
-Team Uniforms
-League Fee

Add a donation for Texas Legacy football academy

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!