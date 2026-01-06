Texas Mini Milkers - 2026 Show Sponsorships

Offered by
About the memberships
No expiration
Benefits: At the Show Corporate Banner - in 1 ring TMM Promotion Table - business cards & flyers Sponsorship Announcement via PA at show Social Media Social Media Posts on TMM FB, IG, YouTube Social Media Ad in Sponsor Album Other Marketing Showman.app Promotion Ad in Future Fundraising Campaigns Extra TMM Swag Sponsorship Recognition - framed certificate
No expiration
Benefits: At the Show Corporate Banner - in 1 ring TMM Promotion Table - business cards & flyers Sponsorship Announcement via PA at show Social Media Social Media Posts on TMM FB, IG, YouTube Social Media Ad in Sponsor Album Other Marketing Showman.app Promotion Ad in Future Fundraising Campaigns Sponsor Promo Email to Active TMM Members TMM Education Series Sponsor - 1 webinar Extra TMM Swag Sponsorship Recognition - plaque
No expiration
Benefits: At the Show Corporate Banner - in all rings TMM Promotion Table - business cards & flyers Sponsorship Announcement via PA at show Stand alone booth at show Social Media Social Media Posts on TMM FB, IG, YouTube Social Media Ad in Sponsor Album Other Marketing Showman.app Promotion Sponsor Section on TMM Website - Show Page Ad in Future Fundraising Campaigns Logo Placement on Marketing Materials Sponsor Promo Email to Active TMM Members Sponsor Promo Text to Active TMM Members TMM Education Series Sponsor - 2 webinars Mini Dairy Goat Podcast Sponsor - 1 episode Extra TMM Swag Sponsorship Recognition - plaque & photo
No expiration
Benefits: At the Show Corporate Banner - multiple prominent locations TMM Promotion Table - business cards & flyers Sponsorship Announcement via PA at show Stand alone booth at show Naming Rights - corporate sponsor tag line Social Media Social Media Posts on TMM FB, IG, YouTube Social Media Ad in Sponsor Album Other Marketing Showman.app Promotion Sponsor Section on TMM Website - Home Page Prominent Ad in Future Fundraising Campaigns Logo Placement on Marketing Materials Sponsor Promo Email to Active TMM Members Sponsor Promo Text to Active TMM Members TMM Education Series Sponsor - All Mini Dairy Goat Podcast Sponsor - all episodes Extra TMM Swag Sponsorship Recognition - plaque & photo
No expiration
Benefits: Banner - 1 ring Showman.app Promotion Social Media Ad in Sponsor Album
No expiration
Benefits: Banner - 2 rings Farm Promotion at TMM Table Showman.app Promotion Social Media Posts Social Media Ad in Sponsor Album TMM Swag - Sticker Set
No expiration
Benefits: Banner - all rings Farm Promotion at TMM Table Showman.app Promotion Social Media Posts Social Media Ad in Sponsor Album TMM Swag - T-shirt & Sticker Set
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!