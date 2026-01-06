Texas Mini Milkers

Offered by

Texas Mini Milkers

About the memberships

Texas Mini Milkers - 2026 Show Sponsorships

Corporate - Division Sponsor
$500

No expiration

Benefits: At the Show Corporate Banner - in 1 ring TMM Promotion Table - business cards & flyers Sponsorship Announcement via PA at show Social Media Social Media Posts on TMM FB, IG, YouTube Social Media Ad in Sponsor Album Other Marketing Showman.app Promotion Ad in Future Fundraising Campaigns Extra TMM Swag Sponsorship Recognition - framed certificate

Corporate - Ring Sponsor
$1,000

No expiration

Benefits: At the Show Corporate Banner - in 1 ring TMM Promotion Table - business cards & flyers Sponsorship Announcement via PA at show Social Media Social Media Posts on TMM FB, IG, YouTube Social Media Ad in Sponsor Album Other Marketing Showman.app Promotion Ad in Future Fundraising Campaigns Sponsor Promo Email to Active TMM Members TMM Education Series Sponsor - 1 webinar Extra TMM Swag Sponsorship Recognition - plaque

Corporate - Show Sponsor
$2,500

No expiration

Benefits: At the Show Corporate Banner - in all rings TMM Promotion Table - business cards & flyers Sponsorship Announcement via PA at show Stand alone booth at show Social Media Social Media Posts on TMM FB, IG, YouTube Social Media Ad in Sponsor Album Other Marketing Showman.app Promotion Sponsor Section on TMM Website - Show Page Ad in Future Fundraising Campaigns Logo Placement on Marketing Materials Sponsor Promo Email to Active TMM Members Sponsor Promo Text to Active TMM Members TMM Education Series Sponsor - 2 webinars Mini Dairy Goat Podcast Sponsor - 1 episode Extra TMM Swag Sponsorship Recognition - plaque & photo

Corporate - Show Series Sponsor
$5,000

No expiration

Benefits: At the Show Corporate Banner - multiple prominent locations TMM Promotion Table - business cards & flyers Sponsorship Announcement via PA at show Stand alone booth at show Naming Rights - corporate sponsor tag line Social Media Social Media Posts on TMM FB, IG, YouTube Social Media Ad in Sponsor Album Other Marketing Showman.app Promotion Sponsor Section on TMM Website - Home Page Prominent Ad in Future Fundraising Campaigns Logo Placement on Marketing Materials Sponsor Promo Email to Active TMM Members Sponsor Promo Text to Active TMM Members TMM Education Series Sponsor - All Mini Dairy Goat Podcast Sponsor - all episodes Extra TMM Swag Sponsorship Recognition - plaque & photo

Exhibitor - Division Sponsor
$50

No expiration

Benefits: Banner - 1 ring Showman.app Promotion Social Media Ad in Sponsor Album

Exhibitor - Ring Sponsor
$100

No expiration

Benefits: Banner - 2 rings Farm Promotion at TMM Table Showman.app Promotion Social Media Posts Social Media Ad in Sponsor Album TMM Swag - Sticker Set

Exhibitor - Show Sponsor
$250

No expiration

Benefits: Banner - all rings Farm Promotion at TMM Table Showman.app Promotion Social Media Posts Social Media Ad in Sponsor Album TMM Swag - T-shirt & Sticker Set

Add a donation for Texas Mini Milkers

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!