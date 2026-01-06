Texas Mini Milkers - 2026 Show Sponsorships

Benefits: At the Show Corporate Banner - in all rings TMM Promotion Table - business cards & flyers Sponsorship Announcement via PA at show Stand alone booth at show Social Media Social Media Posts on TMM FB, IG, YouTube Social Media Ad in Sponsor Album Other Marketing Showman.app Promotion Sponsor Section on TMM Website - Show Page Ad in Future Fundraising Campaigns Logo Placement on Marketing Materials Sponsor Promo Email to Active TMM Members Sponsor Promo Text to Active TMM Members TMM Education Series Sponsor - 2 webinars Mini Dairy Goat Podcast Sponsor - 1 episode Extra TMM Swag Sponsorship Recognition - plaque & photo