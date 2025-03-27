Texas Minority Association of Addiction Professionals Memberships 2025

Professional Membership
$100

Valid for one year

Individuals who are credentialed/licensed/certified/addiction professional
Associate Member
$75

Valid for one year

Individuals who are working toward licensure or certification in the addiction profession and non-clinical addiction professions, such as probation offers, public health workers, administrators, marketing representatives, and other people interested in the field of addiction
Student Membership
$50

Valid for one year

Individuals currently enrolled in a college/university or career school with a minimum of three credit hours in addiction studies or students involved in a full or part-time internship. Student members must not be currently licensed or certified as an addiction professional, or practicing as an addiction professional.
Corporate Membership less than (50 employees)
$300

Valid for one year

Privileges as professional membership which allows representation of 3 different members.
Corporate Membership >50 employes
$500

No expiration

Privileges as professional membership that allows representation of 5 different members. Corporate Sponsor recognition on brochures

