Texas Minority Association of Addiction Professionals
About the memberships
Texas Minority Association of Addiction Professionals Memberships 2025
TMAAP Individual Annual Membership
$175
Valid until March 18, 2027
INDIVIDUAL MEMBERSHIP APPLICATION
Individual membership is appropriate for those licensed to provide Alcohol and Other Drug Services and who are not currently TMAAP members. Dues are $175 per calendar year.
INDIVIDUAL MEMBERSHIP APPLICATION
Individual membership is appropriate for those licensed to provide Alcohol and Other Drug Services and who are not currently TMAAP members. Dues are $175 per calendar year.
TMAAP Small Business Annual Membership
$350
Valid until March 18, 2027
SMALL BUSINESS MEMBERSHIP APPLICATION (<50 EMPLOYEES) Small Business membership is appropriate for businesses with less than 50 employees who provide Alcohol and Other Drug Services and who are not currently TMAAP members. Dues are $350 per calendar year. (Include 3 professional memberships)
SMALL BUSINESS MEMBERSHIP APPLICATION (<50 EMPLOYEES) Small Business membership is appropriate for businesses with less than 50 employees who provide Alcohol and Other Drug Services and who are not currently TMAAP members. Dues are $350 per calendar year. (Include 3 professional memberships)
TMAAP Large Business Annual Membership
$500
No expiration
LARGE BUSINESS MEMBERSHIP APPLICATION (>50 EMPLOYEES) Large Business membership is appropriate for businesses with more than 50 employees who provide Alcohol and Other Drug Services and who are not currently TMAAP members. Dues are $500 per calendar year. (Include 5 professional memberships)
LARGE BUSINESS MEMBERSHIP APPLICATION (>50 EMPLOYEES) Large Business membership is appropriate for businesses with more than 50 employees who provide Alcohol and Other Drug Services and who are not currently TMAAP members. Dues are $500 per calendar year. (Include 5 professional memberships)
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