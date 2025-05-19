Texas Minority Association of Addiction Professionals Memberships 2025

SMALL BUSINESS MEMBERSHIP APPLICATION (<50 EMPLOYEES) Small Business membership is appropriate for businesses with less than 50 employees who provide Alcohol and Other Drug Services and who are not currently TMAAP members. Dues are $350 per calendar year. (Include 3 professional memberships)

SMALL BUSINESS MEMBERSHIP APPLICATION (<50 EMPLOYEES) Small Business membership is appropriate for businesses with less than 50 employees who provide Alcohol and Other Drug Services and who are not currently TMAAP members. Dues are $350 per calendar year. (Include 3 professional memberships)

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