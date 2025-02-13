The weekend pass includes two nights of camping and access to all programming for the entire weekend. While there will be food available at the community kitchen, we encourage attendees to bring produce and food items to share or to cook at their campsite. Enjoy the full experience of the Texas Nature Expo with this all-inclusive pass!
Day Pass
$20
The day pass grants you access to the Texas Nature Expo for a single day—Friday, Saturday, or Sunday. Enjoy engaging workshops, fascinating presentations, and the opportunity to explore the Learning Gardens and its over 2 miles of trails. Experience a day filled with nature and wellness activities, and connect with experts and fellow nature enthusiasts.
