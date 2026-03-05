TX Professionals Rotary Club

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TX Professionals Rotary Club

About the memberships

Membership Dues & New Member Application Fee

Membership Dues Full Payment Option
Pay what you can

Valid until April 22, 2027

Thank you for paying your $400 annual Texas Professionals Rotary Club membership dues in full. Please make note of your renewal date to ensure your membership remains active without interruption.


Please note: Membership dues are non-refundable.

Membership Dues Installment Option
Pay what you can

No expiration

We encourage you to pay your full membership dues of $400. However, if needed, you may choose the installment payment option. A minimum initial payment of $100 is required, and the remaining balance must be paid in full within 90 days of your first payment.


Please note: Membership dues are non-refundable.

New Member Application Fee
$50

No expiration

Be sure to complete the New Member Application: https://forms.gle/AsjYJCpuzFgPnCRD7

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