Membership Dues & New Member Application Fee

About the memberships
Valid until April 22, 2027
Thank you for paying your $400 annual Texas Professionals Rotary Club membership dues in full. Please make note of your renewal date to ensure your membership remains active without interruption.
Please note: Membership dues are non-refundable.
No expiration
We encourage you to pay your full membership dues of $400. However, if needed, you may choose the installment payment option. A minimum initial payment of $100 is required, and the remaining balance must be paid in full within 90 days of your first payment.
Please note: Membership dues are non-refundable.
No expiration
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