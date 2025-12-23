Texas Public Safety Training Academy

Texas Public Safety Training Academy

Texas Public Safety Training Academy's Memberships

Student/Alumni Member
$25

Valid for one year

Stay connected and support the next generation of responders.
Ideal for current trainees or graduates of our programs, this entry-level membership keeps you in the loop and builds alumni pride.
Includes:

  • Digital membership card
  • Quarterly insider newsletter
  • Early announcements on new courses or certifications
  • Alumni recognition opportunities

📌 By enrolling, you agree to the Academy’s Membership Terms of Service, including policies on refunds, tax deductibility, liability, and conduct.

Community Supporter
$50

Valid for one year

This tier is for parents, neighbors, retired responders, and anyone who believes in strengthening rural emergency training.
Includes:

  • All Student/Alumni benefits
  • Public recognition (unless you opt out)
  • Branded supporter decal or small token of appreciation
  • Invitations to select open houses and live training demos
  • Impact updates showing how your dues are used

📌 By signing up, you acknowledge and agree to the Academy’s Membership Terms of Service, which outlines benefit terms, donor tax rules, and risk disclaimers.

Champion (Family or Alumni Gold)
$100

Valid for one year

This premium tier gives our most dedicated individual supporters access to exclusive content and recognition.
Includes:

  • All Community Supporter benefits
  • Welcome pack with branded T-shirt or pin
  • Access to members-only quarterly briefings with Academy leadership
  • Discount (e.g. 10%) on 1 training or CPR course per year
  • Priority waitlist status for high-demand public courses

📌 Enrollment confirms your agreement to our Membership Terms of Service, including fair market value disclosures, liability waiver for events, and refund limitations.

Agency Partner
$500

Valid for one year

Train together. Lead together. Save together.
Open to fire departments, EMS agencies, hospitals, and sponsors who want to partner with us in expanding access and excellence in training.
Includes:

  • Organizational recognition on our website and annual reports
  • Certificate of partnership for public display
  • Reserved seat access to select training courses (as available)
  • Input into course development or scheduling roundtables
  • One featured profile or spotlight in Academy newsletter

📌 By completing this enrollment, your agency agrees to the Academy’s Membership Terms of Service, including benefit structure, recognition policy, and liability terms.

