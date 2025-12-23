Texas Public Safety Training Academy's Memberships

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid for one year
Stay connected and support the next generation of responders.
Ideal for current trainees or graduates of our programs, this entry-level membership keeps you in the loop and builds alumni pride.
Includes:
📌 By enrolling, you agree to the Academy’s Membership Terms of Service, including policies on refunds, tax deductibility, liability, and conduct.
Valid for one year
This tier is for parents, neighbors, retired responders, and anyone who believes in strengthening rural emergency training.
Includes:
📌 By signing up, you acknowledge and agree to the Academy’s Membership Terms of Service, which outlines benefit terms, donor tax rules, and risk disclaimers.
Valid for one year
This premium tier gives our most dedicated individual supporters access to exclusive content and recognition.
Includes:
📌 Enrollment confirms your agreement to our Membership Terms of Service, including fair market value disclosures, liability waiver for events, and refund limitations.
Valid for one year
Train together. Lead together. Save together.
Open to fire departments, EMS agencies, hospitals, and sponsors who want to partner with us in expanding access and excellence in training.
Includes:
📌 By completing this enrollment, your agency agrees to the Academy’s Membership Terms of Service, including benefit structure, recognition policy, and liability terms.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!