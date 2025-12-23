Texas Public Safety Training Academy's Memberships

Stay connected and support the next generation of responders.

Ideal for current trainees or graduates of our programs, this entry-level membership keeps you in the loop and builds alumni pride.

Includes:

Digital membership card

Quarterly insider newsletter

Early announcements on new courses or certifications

Alumni recognition opportunities

📌 By enrolling, you agree to the Academy’s Membership Terms of Service, including policies on refunds, tax deductibility, liability, and conduct.