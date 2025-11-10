Holiday Rolls, Butter & Gift Cards — Support JRW!

Hosted by
About this event
JR Watson Elementary co-branded $25 gift card from Texas Roadhouse.
Texas Roadhouse gift cards can be used at any of our 500+ hometown locations!
JR Watson Elementary co-branded $50 gift card from Texas Roadhouse.
Texas Roadhouse gift cards can be used at any of our 500+ hometown locations!
JR Watson Elementary co-branded $100 gift card from Texas Roadhouse.
Texas Roadhouse gift cards can be used at any of our 500+ hometown locations!
Each dozen comes frozen so you can bake them fresh at home — warm, golden, and irresistible.
Pair them with the famous Texas Roadhouse honey cinnamon butter for the classic flavor everyone loves.
They’re a crowd favorite for holidays, family dinners, or anytime you want a little comfort on your table.
The famous Texas Roadhouse Honey Cinnamon Butter is creamy, sweet, and whipped to perfection with just the right touch of cinnamon. It’s the signature spread that makes their rolls unforgettable — and now you can enjoy it at home! Perfect on warm rolls, toast, pancakes, or even as a sweet topping for baked goods.
Each tub is $4 and pairs perfectly with a dozen rolls.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!