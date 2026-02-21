Texas Rose Of Tralee Silent Auction

Hosted by
Elevate your next group outing with an exclusive, private tasting at Nice Winery, a Houston gem and 2024 Rodeo Uncorked! Reserve Grand Champion winner. Nice Winery offers a world-class wine experience for 12 right in the heart of the city.
Get ready for an unforgettable day at the ballpark! This package offers two (2) tickets to see the Texas Rangers live in Arlington during their 2026 campaign. Whether you are a die-hard fan or just love the classic game-day atmosphere, there is no better way to enjoy America’s favorite pastime than under the retractable roof of the world-class
Take me out to the ballgame! Enjoy a premier sports outing with four (4) tickets to a Frisco RoughRiders regular-season home game at the award-winning Riders Field. As the Double-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, the RoughRiders offer the perfect blend of high-level professional baseball and family-friendly entertainment.
Sponsored by Twin Liquor
Enjoy a round of golf for four players at the prestigious Brookhaven Country Club. Experience firsthand why this club is a Dallas icon as you navigate beautifully manicured greens and scenic fairways. Whether you are looking to sharpen your game or enjoy a day out with friends, Brookhaven provides an unparalleled private club experience.
Step into a world of literary history and Southern elegance with a two-night stay at the legendary Hotel Monteleone. Located in the heart of the French Quarter on Royal Street, this family-owned landmark has been the haunt of icons like Ernest Hemingway and Tennessee Williams. Whether you’re sipping a world-class Sazerac at the rotating Carousel Bar & Lounge or relaxing by the rooftop pool, this is New Orleans luxury at its absolute finest.
Experience the "small batch magic" at the original Texas Hill Country distillery. Since 2005, Dripping Springs Distilling has been a leader in the craft spirits movement, known for its award-winning vodka, gin, and bourbon. This exclusive package offers a behind-the-scenes look at their unique production process, from grain to glass.
