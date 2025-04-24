Texas SCTP, Inc.'s Silent Auction

Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm Pistol with Custom Cerakoted Leopard Print Finish This exclusive custom cerakoted leopard print pistol, the new Shield Plus is the next generation in everyday carry. What special lady wouldn't want this accessory to match her outfit? It features an 18-degree grip angle for a more natural point of aim and better recoil management, plus the new flat trigger allows for consistent finger placement for accurate, repeatable, comfortable shooting. Flat face trigger for consistent trigger finger placement that allows for more accurate and repeatable shooting. Enhanced grip texture allows the user to manage recoil, maintain a firm grip, and deliver comfort when concealing. The extended magazine offers 13+1 round capacity. For more concealable option, we offer a flush-fit 10 round magazine. 13 round and 10 round magazines included. Tactile and audible trigger reset. Extremely thin and lightweight - can be comfortably carried all day. M&P's patented take-down lever and sear deactivation systems all for disassembly without pulling the trigger. Optimal 18-degree grip angle for natural point of aim. Armornite durable corrosion resistant finish. Value $750.00 **Availability subject to applicable federal, state and local laws, regulations, and ordinances.

Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm Pistol with Custom Cerakoted Leopard Print Finish This exclusive custom cerakoted leopard print pistol, the new Shield Plus is the next generation in everyday carry. What special lady wouldn't want this accessory to match her outfit? It features an 18-degree grip angle for a more natural point of aim and better recoil management, plus the new flat trigger allows for consistent finger placement for accurate, repeatable, comfortable shooting. Flat face trigger for consistent trigger finger placement that allows for more accurate and repeatable shooting. Enhanced grip texture allows the user to manage recoil, maintain a firm grip, and deliver comfort when concealing. The extended magazine offers 13+1 round capacity. For more concealable option, we offer a flush-fit 10 round magazine. 13 round and 10 round magazines included. Tactile and audible trigger reset. Extremely thin and lightweight - can be comfortably carried all day. M&P's patented take-down lever and sear deactivation systems all for disassembly without pulling the trigger. Optimal 18-degree grip angle for natural point of aim. Armornite durable corrosion resistant finish. Value $750.00 **Availability subject to applicable federal, state and local laws, regulations, and ordinances.

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