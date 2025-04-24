Texas SCTP, Inc.'s Silent Auction

Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm Pistol with Custom Cerakoted L
$250
Starting bid
Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm Pistol with Custom Cerakoted Leopard Print Finish
This exclusive custom cerakoted leopard print pistol, the new Shield Plus is the next generation in everyday carry. What special lady wouldn't want this accessory to match her outfit?
It features an 18-degree grip angle for a more natural point of aim and better recoil management, plus the new flat trigger allows for consistent finger placement for accurate, repeatable, comfortable shooting.
Flat face trigger for consistent trigger finger placement that allows for more accurate and repeatable shooting.
Enhanced grip texture allows the user to manage recoil, maintain a firm grip, and deliver comfort when concealing.
The extended magazine offers 13+1 round capacity. For more concealable option, we offer a flush-fit 10 round magazine.
13 round and 10 round magazines included.
Tactile and audible trigger reset.
Extremely thin and lightweight - can be comfortably carried all day.
M&P's patented take-down lever and sear deactivation systems all for disassembly without pulling the trigger.
Optimal 18-degree grip angle for natural point of aim.
Armornite durable corrosion resistant finish.
Value $750.00
**Availability subject to applicable federal, state and local laws, regulations, and ordinances.
Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm Pistol with Custom Cerakoted Leopard Print Finish
This exclusive custom cerakoted leopard print pistol, the new Shield Plus is the next generation in everyday carry. What special lady wouldn't want this accessory to match her outfit?
It features an 18-degree grip angle for a more natural point of aim and better recoil management, plus the new flat trigger allows for consistent finger placement for accurate, repeatable, comfortable shooting.
Flat face trigger for consistent trigger finger placement that allows for more accurate and repeatable shooting.
Enhanced grip texture allows the user to manage recoil, maintain a firm grip, and deliver comfort when concealing.
The extended magazine offers 13+1 round capacity. For more concealable option, we offer a flush-fit 10 round magazine.
13 round and 10 round magazines included.
Tactile and audible trigger reset.
Extremely thin and lightweight - can be comfortably carried all day.
M&P's patented take-down lever and sear deactivation systems all for disassembly without pulling the trigger.
Optimal 18-degree grip angle for natural point of aim.
Armornite durable corrosion resistant finish.
Value $750.00
**Availability subject to applicable federal, state and local laws, regulations, and ordinances.
Briley A Legacy of Shooting Innovation
$100
Starting bid
Briley is legendary in competition and recreational shooting - in solving problems, producing leading edge ideas and products and always putting the needs of our customers first. There's no aspect of the shooting world they haven't impacted.
This package comes with:
4 Gift Certificates for Briley Chokes and/or Accessories totaling $375 - $200 Value, $75 Value, (2) $50 Value
Briley Soft Gun Case in Green Camo
Wild Hare Range Bag
3 Briley Hats.
Value $500
Briley is legendary in competition and recreational shooting - in solving problems, producing leading edge ideas and products and always putting the needs of our customers first. There's no aspect of the shooting world they haven't impacted.
This package comes with:
4 Gift Certificates for Briley Chokes and/or Accessories totaling $375 - $200 Value, $75 Value, (2) $50 Value
Briley Soft Gun Case in Green Camo
Wild Hare Range Bag
3 Briley Hats.
Value $500
Remington V3 Pro Waterfowl 12ga Shotgun
$500
Starting bid
Voted Sport's Afield Best of the Best and Editor's Choice 2015
12ga autoloader Waterfowl Pro with 28" barrel... With the addition of the lightweight, 3"-capable V3 to our lineup, every possible hunting or sporting application is now under the reign of our Versaport gas system. The V3 incorporates the system's unfailing reliability and super soft recoil into a sleek platform with the athletic handling and pointability that have made Remington autos an icon in the field. From lightweight 2 3/4" target loads to the hardest-hitting 3" mags, it cycles them all with the same unrelenting consistency. For all-weather durability, the V3 Field Sport Synthetic is housed in durable, Waterfowl Pro stock and built right here in the USA.
Value $1300.00
**Availability subject to applicable federal, state and local laws, regulations, and ordinances.
Voted Sport's Afield Best of the Best and Editor's Choice 2015
12ga autoloader Waterfowl Pro with 28" barrel... With the addition of the lightweight, 3"-capable V3 to our lineup, every possible hunting or sporting application is now under the reign of our Versaport gas system. The V3 incorporates the system's unfailing reliability and super soft recoil into a sleek platform with the athletic handling and pointability that have made Remington autos an icon in the field. From lightweight 2 3/4" target loads to the hardest-hitting 3" mags, it cycles them all with the same unrelenting consistency. For all-weather durability, the V3 Field Sport Synthetic is housed in durable, Waterfowl Pro stock and built right here in the USA.
Value $1300.00
**Availability subject to applicable federal, state and local laws, regulations, and ordinances.
Certified Pete Rose Autographed Baseball
$100
Starting bid
The late, Pete Rose, nicknamed "Charlie Hustle," was a highly controversial but beloved baseball player and manager, known for his relentless pursuit of winning and his record-breaking career hit. Also known as the "Hit King", Rose holds the record for the most career hits in MLB history with 4,256.
This 17-Time All Star passed away in 2024. Don't miss your chance to grab this limited certified collectable that any baseball fan would love to have in their collection!
Value $600.00
The late, Pete Rose, nicknamed "Charlie Hustle," was a highly controversial but beloved baseball player and manager, known for his relentless pursuit of winning and his record-breaking career hit. Also known as the "Hit King", Rose holds the record for the most career hits in MLB history with 4,256.
This 17-Time All Star passed away in 2024. Don't miss your chance to grab this limited certified collectable that any baseball fan would love to have in their collection!
Value $600.00
Guitar Autographed by the Duck Dynasty Cast
$500
Starting bid
Autographed by Is Robertson, Jase Robertson, Phil Robertson, Al Robertson, Willie Robertson, John Godwin, and Justin Martin. Value $1,500.00
Autographed by Is Robertson, Jase Robertson, Phil Robertson, Al Robertson, Willie Robertson, John Godwin, and Justin Martin. Value $1,500.00
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!