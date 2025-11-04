Texas Society of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons Annual Dues

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid for one year
Dues: $650
Mandatory Advocacy Assessment: $400
Two options to designate the Advocacy Assessment:
1. TOMSPAC (Direct Political Contributions)
2. Administrative (Advocacy Expenses)
**ONLY personal, PA, or PC payment can be used for TOMSPAC
**$100 of the Annual Dues as well as the Mandatory Advocacy Assessment of $400 allocated towards political contributions and or lobbyist expenses and therefore are not deductible on your tax return per the Internal Revenue Service.
Valid for one year
Texas Society Annual Dues: $1050
Southwest Society Annual Dues: $350
Valid for one year
Annua Dues Only
Valid for one year
Assessment only
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!