Texas Society Order of Confederate Rose, Inc

Offered by

Texas Society Order of Confederate Rose, Inc

About the memberships

Texas Society Order of Confederate Rose, Inc's Membership

Regular Membership
$10

Valid until March 6, 2027

Any TSOCR member who isn't Lifetime, Golden Rose, nor Legacy.

Life Member
$240

No expiration

Must be a TSOCR member for five (5) years prior to application for Life Membership.

Confederate Legacy Member
$10

No expiration

Children birth through age 12. ONE-TIME fee.

Gentlemen Greys
Free

No expiration

Open to male members of TSOCR who assist/accompany during the Black Rose Ceremony.

Black Rose
Free

No expiration

Open to female TSOCR members who desire to assist in the Black Rose Ceremony and Memorial services.

Golden Rose
Free

No expiration

Open to any TSOCR member who reaches eighty (80) years young.

Add a donation for Texas Society Order of Confederate Rose, Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!