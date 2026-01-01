Texas Society Order of Confederate Rose, Inc's Membership

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until March 6, 2027
Any TSOCR member who isn't Lifetime, Golden Rose, nor Legacy.
No expiration
Must be a TSOCR member for five (5) years prior to application for Life Membership.
No expiration
Children birth through age 12. ONE-TIME fee.
No expiration
Open to male members of TSOCR who assist/accompany during the Black Rose Ceremony.
No expiration
Open to female TSOCR members who desire to assist in the Black Rose Ceremony and Memorial services.
No expiration
Open to any TSOCR member who reaches eighty (80) years young.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!