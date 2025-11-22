Texas Speleological Association's Memberships

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About the memberships
Valid until March 26, 2027
Online Newsletter only
Valid until March 26, 2027
Valid until March 26, 2027
Includes two votes in TSA elections, Online Newsletter only.
Valid until March 26, 2027
Includes two votes in TSA elections
Valid until March 26, 2027
Does not include TSA voting rights, Online Newsletter only
Valid until March 26, 2027
Does not include TSA voting rights
Valid until March 26, 2027
Does not include TSA voting rights
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