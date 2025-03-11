Texas State Convention + Expo Tickets

Dress to impress for the most anticipated gala of the season! Enjoy a catered dinner, live entertainment, and raise a toast for this year's award winners! This event will be on Saturday, June 21st at 6:00 pm - Marriott River Village.
Women's Luncheon
$35
Join us for a pleasant luncheon and listen to a panel of dynamic and inspiring women! This event will be on Friday, June 20th at 11:30 am - Marriott River Village.
Senior Breakfast
$20
Join us in celebrating our senior citizens who have carried this organization throughout the years and still continue to grow and strengthen LULAC! This event will be on Saturday, June 21st at 8:30 am - McKenna Events Center.
Veterans' Dinner
$30
Join us in honoring our LULAC veterans who risked their lives for our country and continue to be committed to giving back to their communities. This event will be on Friday, June 20th at 6:00 pm - VFW Post 7110.
New Braunfels Celebration
$50
Kick off the 2025 State Convention by enjoying dinner with your new favorite comedians and Dj! You won't want to miss this amazing line-up! This event will be on Thursday, June 19th at 5:00 pm - Vicky's Hinterhof Events.
Fashion Show
$20
All proceeds go towards our LULAC Youth!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!