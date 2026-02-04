Texas State Day 2026

About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all Saturday activities and meals.
Mix and Mingle at the KD Sigma Epsilon House - 2315 Nueces St. Parking available in the lot behind the house or you can pay for parking in the Co-op Parking Garage or San Antonio Parking Garage.
Help our collegiate sisters attend by purchasing a ticket for them. Tickets will be randomly distributed to registered collegians.
$
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