Kappa Delta Austin Hill Country Alumnae Chapter

Hosted by

Kappa Delta Austin Hill Country Alumnae Chapter

About this event

Texas State Day 2026

3121 Palm Way

Austin, TX 78758, USA

Saturday Event
$130

Enjoy the full program with access to all Saturday activities and meals.

Friday Night Event
$25

Mix and Mingle at the KD Sigma Epsilon House - 2315 Nueces St. Parking available in the lot behind the house or you can pay for parking in the Co-op Parking Garage or San Antonio Parking Garage.

Purchase a ticket for a collegian
$130

Help our collegiate sisters attend by purchasing a ticket for them. Tickets will be randomly distributed to registered collegians.

Add a donation for Kappa Delta Austin Hill Country Alumnae Chapter

$

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