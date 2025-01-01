Texas Style 2025 Partnerships - Gold

1. One (1) volunteer spot at the registration booth 2. Your company logo featured on the state conference website (medium size). Logo must be provided in high-res format. 3. Your logo included in all the state chapter newsletters. You provide a high-res logo 4. Premier booth locations. Includes: one (1) 6’ x 30” tables, tablecloth, and two (2) chairs. 5. Admission to the conference for two (2) company representatives. The cost for each additional attendee is $295.00 6. Admission to conference meals for two (2) company representatives. The cost for each additional attendee is $295.00 7. Two (2) Tickets to the ”Welcome Reception”. The cost for each additional attendee is $295.00 8. Two (2) emails from the state chapter in the year, provided by you, about your company, to all state chapter members 9. Conference registration list two weeks prior 10. One (1) email from the state chapter, provided by you, about your company will go out to all professional members who have purchased their tickets 1-2 weeks prior to the event. 11. Logo on “scavenger hunt” card game

