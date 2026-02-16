Texas Synergy 2K17 Monthly Dues

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About the memberships
No expiration
This option is not set up for automatic payments. You’ll need to manually complete your purchase each month to cover your dues.
Renews monthly
This option is set up for automatic monthly payments. Your dues will renew each month until you choose to cancel.
No expiration
This option is a one time fee to pay for the entire spring season.
No expiration
This option lets you input a custom amount for your dues. You are still responsible for the remaining dues owed.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!