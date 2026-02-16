Offered by

Texas Synergy Softball

About the memberships

Texas Synergy 2K17 Monthly Dues

Monthly Dues (Manual)
$200

No expiration

This option is not set up for automatic payments. You’ll need to manually complete your purchase each month to cover your dues.

Monthly Membership (Auto Renew)
$200

Renews monthly

This option is set up for automatic monthly payments. Your dues will renew each month until you choose to cancel.

Spring Season Membership
$1,000

No expiration

This option is a one time fee to pay for the entire spring season.

Pay What You Can
Pay what you can

No expiration

This option lets you input a custom amount for your dues. You are still responsible for the remaining dues owed.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!