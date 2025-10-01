Hosted by

Texas Tech Federal Credit Union
Sales closed

TTCU Silent Auction Benefitting United Way

Pick-up location

1802 Texas Tech Pkwy, Lubbock, TX 79409, USA

Hibachi Heaven
$10

Starting bid

Bring the sizzle to your backyard!  Enjoy a private, hibachi dining experience for 4-6 people.  Complete with fiery flair from Chef Koko and Sous Chef Casey.  TTCU Card Services is combining their talent to offer you an unforgettable “experience”!

Home IT Help
$10

Starting bid

Do you need help with your home tech setup?


Does your grandma need help with her computer?


Wanna hang out and play Smash Bros for a couple hours?


Get personalized help from some of the best tech guys in the world: Ben and Ler.


Possible assistance includes (but not limited to): spreadsheet/document help, home a/v, 3D printing, video gaming, Wi-Fi, home automation, cryptocurrencies, Q&A, graphical design, website setup, nearly any other topic you can dream up.


Disclaimer: I hope you like dad jokes. The only thing we're better at than tech work, is dad jokes.

TTU Hoops with the COO
$25

Starting bid

Experience Red Raider basketball like never before! Join our COO for an unforgettable Texas Tech Men’s Basketball game—great seats, great company, and all the game-day energy you can handle. Wreck ’Em!

3D Printed Object
$10

Starting bid

Ever wanted something 3D printed? Now's your chance.


Get something custom made for you:
Moon crater wall art?

Texas Tech pencil holder?
Multicolor shoulder dragon?

X-Wing-Snowflake Christmas tree ornament?

Custom "world's best" trophy?


Let your imagination run wild and then let Ben print it.


For ideas check out printables.com.

CEO for the Day
$25

Starting bid

Step into the corner office and lead the way! Experience what it’s like to be the CEO of Texas Tech Credit Union—make big decisions, join executive meetings, and see leadership in action. It’s your day to call the shots!  Firing Tyler is not an option.

Christmas Wreath
$5

Starting bid

No Grinches allowed this holiday season.  Spruce up your front door to welcome all your Christmas guests and to bid them adieu when it’s time to send them packing.  Handcrafted by Shelby!

Happy Hour with the CFO
$25

Starting bid

Mix, mingle, and maybe learn a thing or two! Share drinks and conversation with our CFO—finance has never been this fun.

Raider Red Shelfie & Acrylic Coasters
$10

Starting bid

Show off your Texas Tech pride! This fun set includes an acrylic cutout of Raider Red and four matching acrylic coasters (4)—perfect for game day, your office, or anywhere Red Raider spirit is welcome.

Escape the Inbox-Paid Day Off
$10

Starting bid

One fully paid day to hit snooze, binge, or just be—you deserve it, and it’s all yours!

Reality Optional-Meta Quest 2
$15

Starting bid

Why stay grounded when you can explore new worlds? Grab this (gently used) MetaQuest 2 and level up your at-home adventures!

Mini Escape-Half Day Off
$5

Starting bid

Clock out early and reclaim a few hours of freedom—because sometimes a half-day is all the therapy you need!

Sun, Fun, & Homeruns-TTU Baseball Tickets
$15

Starting bid

Score four general admission tickets and soak up the game-day energy with the Red Raiders!

Loafing Around-Pumpkin & Cinnamon Swirl That Is
$5

Starting bid

Pumpkin, cinnamon, and swirl magic (all made in Tira’s Scratch Kitchen)—perfect for cozy mornings or show-stopping dessert.

Sip. Jam. Repeat.
$10

Starting bid

Crank the tunes, grab your party cup, and let the Tailgate Thumpah bring the hype—Red Raider style!

Let’s Taco ‘Bout Happy Hour!
$10

Starting bid

Get ready to spice up your night with this Tacos & Margaritas Basket! Everything you need for a south-of-the-border celebration! Just add friends and fun!

Toe-tally Awesome Socks!
$10

Starting bid

Cold feet? Not anymore! Step into comfort and color with this toe-tally awesome sock basket — because life’s too short for boring socks.

You Want S’more of This!
$10

Starting bid

You don’t need a campfire to enjoy everyone’s favorite treat! This S’mores Basket has everything you need for ooey-gooey perfection! Perfect for family nights, cozy evenings, or when you just want s’more sweetness in your life!

Sweet Tooth Approved!
$10

Starting bid

Got a sweet tooth? Trader Joe’s has you covered! This Sweet Treat Bag is packed with fan-favorite goodies. It’s the perfect pick-me-up for anyone who believes dessert isn’t just for after dinner!

Wine Down, Y’all!
$10

Starting bid

Kick back and wine down with a taste of Texas! This bundle pairs a sleek wine cooler with a beautifully crafted Texas-shaped charcuterie board — perfect for showcasing your favorite snacks. Add a bottle of your favorite vintage, and you’ve got yourself the ultimate Lone Star happy hour.

Taco ‘Bout a Fiesta!
$10

Starting bid

Bring the fiesta home! This basket includes all the essentials for a delicious taco dinner paired with refreshing margaritas. Perfect for any night that needs a little extra flavor.

The Slice Is Right
$10

Starting bid

Indulge in a slice of pure perfection! Michelle Dempsey’s homemade cheesecake is a fan favorite — rich, creamy, and made completely from scratch with love (and probably a little magic).

Mobile Makeover: Car Edition
$10

Starting bid

Your car called — it’s time for a makeover! This mobile detailing service will have your vehicle looking fresh, shiny, and ready to turn heads.

