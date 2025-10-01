TTCU Silent Auction Benefitting United Way

Hosted by
Bring the sizzle to your backyard! Enjoy a private, hibachi dining experience for 4-6 people. Complete with fiery flair from Chef Koko and Sous Chef Casey. TTCU Card Services is combining their talent to offer you an unforgettable “experience”!
Do you need help with your home tech setup?
Does your grandma need help with her computer?
Wanna hang out and play Smash Bros for a couple hours?
Get personalized help from some of the best tech guys in the world: Ben and Ler.
Possible assistance includes (but not limited to): spreadsheet/document help, home a/v, 3D printing, video gaming, Wi-Fi, home automation, cryptocurrencies, Q&A, graphical design, website setup, nearly any other topic you can dream up.
Disclaimer: I hope you like dad jokes. The only thing we're better at than tech work, is dad jokes.
Experience Red Raider basketball like never before! Join our COO for an unforgettable Texas Tech Men’s Basketball game—great seats, great company, and all the game-day energy you can handle. Wreck ’Em!
Ever wanted something 3D printed? Now's your chance.
Get something custom made for you:
Moon crater wall art?
Texas Tech pencil holder?
Multicolor shoulder dragon?
X-Wing-Snowflake Christmas tree ornament?
Custom "world's best" trophy?
Let your imagination run wild and then let Ben print it.
For ideas check out printables.com.
Step into the corner office and lead the way! Experience what it’s like to be the CEO of Texas Tech Credit Union—make big decisions, join executive meetings, and see leadership in action. It’s your day to call the shots! Firing Tyler is not an option.
No Grinches allowed this holiday season. Spruce up your front door to welcome all your Christmas guests and to bid them adieu when it’s time to send them packing. Handcrafted by Shelby!
Mix, mingle, and maybe learn a thing or two! Share drinks and conversation with our CFO—finance has never been this fun.
Show off your Texas Tech pride! This fun set includes an acrylic cutout of Raider Red and four matching acrylic coasters (4)—perfect for game day, your office, or anywhere Red Raider spirit is welcome.
One fully paid day to hit snooze, binge, or just be—you deserve it, and it’s all yours!
Why stay grounded when you can explore new worlds? Grab this (gently used) MetaQuest 2 and level up your at-home adventures!
Clock out early and reclaim a few hours of freedom—because sometimes a half-day is all the therapy you need!
Score four general admission tickets and soak up the game-day energy with the Red Raiders!
Pumpkin, cinnamon, and swirl magic (all made in Tira’s Scratch Kitchen)—perfect for cozy mornings or show-stopping dessert.
Crank the tunes, grab your party cup, and let the Tailgate Thumpah bring the hype—Red Raider style!
Get ready to spice up your night with this Tacos & Margaritas Basket! Everything you need for a south-of-the-border celebration! Just add friends and fun!
Cold feet? Not anymore! Step into comfort and color with this toe-tally awesome sock basket — because life’s too short for boring socks.
You don’t need a campfire to enjoy everyone’s favorite treat! This S’mores Basket has everything you need for ooey-gooey perfection! Perfect for family nights, cozy evenings, or when you just want s’more sweetness in your life!
Got a sweet tooth? Trader Joe’s has you covered! This Sweet Treat Bag is packed with fan-favorite goodies. It’s the perfect pick-me-up for anyone who believes dessert isn’t just for after dinner!
Kick back and wine down with a taste of Texas! This bundle pairs a sleek wine cooler with a beautifully crafted Texas-shaped charcuterie board — perfect for showcasing your favorite snacks. Add a bottle of your favorite vintage, and you’ve got yourself the ultimate Lone Star happy hour.
Bring the fiesta home! This basket includes all the essentials for a delicious taco dinner paired with refreshing margaritas. Perfect for any night that needs a little extra flavor.
Indulge in a slice of pure perfection! Michelle Dempsey’s homemade cheesecake is a fan favorite — rich, creamy, and made completely from scratch with love (and probably a little magic).
Your car called — it’s time for a makeover! This mobile detailing service will have your vehicle looking fresh, shiny, and ready to turn heads.
