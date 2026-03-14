Texas Through Time's Silent Auction

Picasso had a lifelong obsession with the Spanish bullfight

The Bullfight (La Corrida) as a profound metaphor for the human condition, channeling themes of raw power, tragedy, and cultural identity. For Picasso, the bull was not merely a subject but a personal symbol, at times representing the artist himself, and at others, a representation of brute force or sacrificial suffering. This fixation is immortalized in several landmark limited-edition releases, offered for sale below, that remain highly coveted by Picasso collectors today.

A magnificent collaboration with bullfighter Luis Miguel Dominguín, featuring a series of lithographs after sketches that capture the fluid, kinetic energy of the ring and cultural touchstones.





12"x16" paper, Unsigned Limited Edition of 1200

Portfolio: Carnet de Dessins





Donated by Rick Harrison of Pawn Stars. Comes with certificate of authenticity from Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas.





Estimated Value: $700-$1,000