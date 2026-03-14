Texas Through Time

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Texas Through Time

About this event

Texas Through Time's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

110 N Waco St, Hillsboro, TX 76645, USA

Pablo Picasso Framed Lithograph- Cubist Portrait, Royan 30.5 item
Pablo Picasso Framed Lithograph- Cubist Portrait, Royan 30.5 item
Pablo Picasso Framed Lithograph- Cubist Portrait, Royan 30.5 item
Pablo Picasso Framed Lithograph- Cubist Portrait, Royan 30.5
$450

Starting bid

Picasso had a lifelong obsession with the Spanish bullfight

The Bullfight (La Corrida) as a profound metaphor for the human condition, channeling themes of raw power, tragedy, and cultural identity. For Picasso, the bull was not merely a subject but a personal symbol, at times representing the artist himself, and at others, a representation of brute force or sacrificial suffering. This fixation is immortalized in several landmark limited-edition releases, offered for sale below,  that remain highly coveted by Picasso collectors today.

Toros y Toreros (1961):

A magnificent collaboration with bullfighter Luis Miguel Dominguín, featuring a series of lithographs after sketches that capture the fluid, kinetic energy of the ring and cultural touchstones.


12"x16" paper, Unsigned Limited Edition of 1200

Portfolio: Carnet de Dessins


Donated by Rick Harrison of Pawn Stars. Comes with certificate of authenticity from Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas.


Estimated Value: $700-$1,000

Salvador Dali Signed Framed Lithograph- Inferno Canto item
Salvador Dali Signed Framed Lithograph- Inferno Canto item
Salvador Dali Signed Framed Lithograph- Inferno Canto item
Salvador Dali Signed Framed Lithograph- Inferno Canto
$600

Starting bid

The Graphic Masterpiece of Salvador Dalí

Salvador Dalí, the flamboyant champion of Surrealism, did not merely paint dreams; he meticulously engineered a visual language that redefined the 20th-century art landscape. By merging the academic rigor of his early art education in the style of the Old Masters with hallucinatory imagery and dreamscapes, Dalí transformed the subconscious into a tangible, albeit melting, reality. While his canvases captured the world’s imagination, his graphic works are original fine art creations, spanning lithographyetching, and woodcuts, and served as the vital laboratory for his distinctive style. In these editions, Dalí’s restless genius found a medium that allowed for both technical precision and wide-reaching influence, securing his legacy as a master who could bridge the gap between elite avant-garde experimentation and the burgeoning global art market.


Title: Inferno Canto

Portfolio: The Divine Comedy

Limited Edition

Signed in the Block by Salvador Dali

Dated- 1959-1963

Certified Authentic by Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas


Estimated Value: $1,200- $3,000








Billion Silver Denier Crusader Coin item
Billion Silver Denier Crusader Coin
$40

Starting bid

Billion Silver Denier Crusader Coin

Minted by the Bishops of Valence


Circulated in 12th Century Holyland during the Crusades


This Coin Represents the cultural intersection of European traditions with the Middle East during the Medieval Era


Donated by Colton Walsh of Walsh Services


Estimated Value: $100-$120

Biblical "Widows Mite" Coin item
Biblical "Widows Mite" Coin item
Biblical "Widows Mite" Coin item
Biblical "Widows Mite" Coin
$25

Starting bid

From Judea

Hasmonean Kings 135-37 BC


Donated by Colton Walsh of Walsh Services


Estimated Value: $75-$85

Indo-Scythian Coin item
Indo-Scythian Coin item
Indo-Scythian Coin item
Indo-Scythian Coin
$50

Starting bid

Indo-Scythian Historic Coin

From Azes I/II, after 58 BC


The Indo-Scythians were nomadic warriors of Iranic origin who migrated from Central Asia into what is now Afghanistan, Pakistan, and northern India. These coins are historically significant for being bilingual, often featuring Greek and Kharosthi scripts to facilitate trade between empires, reflecting a unique blend of Greek and Indian cultures.

Coin Specifications & Features
Metal: Silver (AR).
Denomination: Drachm.
Typical Weight: Approximately 2.0 to 2.5 grams
Diameter: Typically around 18 mm.


Obverse: Usually depicts the King on horseback, with his hand raised.


Donated by Colton Walsh of Walsh Services


Estimated Value: $150-$175

Viking Silver Coin item
Viking Silver Coin item
Viking Silver Coin
$75

Starting bid

Samanid Silver Dirham

Issued under ABD AL-MALIK I (reigned AH 343-350/ AD 954-961


Samanid dirhams from this period are known for being traded extensively.


Donated by Colton Walsh of Walsh Services


Estimated Value: $200

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