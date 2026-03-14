Texas Through Time's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
The Bullfight (La Corrida) as a profound metaphor for the human condition, channeling themes of raw power, tragedy, and cultural identity. For Picasso, the bull was not merely a subject but a personal symbol, at times representing the artist himself, and at others, a representation of brute force or sacrificial suffering. This fixation is immortalized in several landmark limited-edition releases, offered for sale below, that remain highly coveted by Picasso collectors today.
A magnificent collaboration with bullfighter Luis Miguel Dominguín, featuring a series of lithographs after sketches that capture the fluid, kinetic energy of the ring and cultural touchstones.
12"x16" paper, Unsigned Limited Edition of 1200
Portfolio: Carnet de Dessins
Donated by Rick Harrison of Pawn Stars. Comes with certificate of authenticity from Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas.
Estimated Value: $700-$1,000
Starting bid
Salvador Dalí, the flamboyant champion of Surrealism, did not merely paint dreams; he meticulously engineered a visual language that redefined the 20th-century art landscape. By merging the academic rigor of his early art education in the style of the Old Masters with hallucinatory imagery and dreamscapes, Dalí transformed the subconscious into a tangible, albeit melting, reality. While his canvases captured the world’s imagination, his graphic works are original fine art creations, spanning lithography, etching, and woodcuts, and served as the vital laboratory for his distinctive style. In these editions, Dalí’s restless genius found a medium that allowed for both technical precision and wide-reaching influence, securing his legacy as a master who could bridge the gap between elite avant-garde experimentation and the burgeoning global art market.
Title: Inferno Canto
Portfolio: The Divine Comedy
Limited Edition
Signed in the Block by Salvador Dali
Dated- 1959-1963
Certified Authentic by Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas
Estimated Value: $1,200- $3,000
Starting bid
Billion Silver Denier Crusader Coin
Minted by the Bishops of Valence
Circulated in 12th Century Holyland during the Crusades
This Coin Represents the cultural intersection of European traditions with the Middle East during the Medieval Era
Donated by Colton Walsh of Walsh Services
Estimated Value: $100-$120
Starting bid
From Judea
Hasmonean Kings 135-37 BC
Donated by Colton Walsh of Walsh Services
Estimated Value: $75-$85
Starting bid
Indo-Scythian Historic Coin
From Azes I/II, after 58 BC
The Indo-Scythians were nomadic warriors of Iranic origin who migrated from Central Asia into what is now Afghanistan, Pakistan, and northern India. These coins are historically significant for being bilingual, often featuring Greek and Kharosthi scripts to facilitate trade between empires, reflecting a unique blend of Greek and Indian cultures.
Coin Specifications & Features
Metal: Silver (AR).
Denomination: Drachm.
Typical Weight: Approximately 2.0 to 2.5 grams
Diameter: Typically around 18 mm.
Obverse: Usually depicts the King on horseback, with his hand raised.
Donated by Colton Walsh of Walsh Services
Estimated Value: $150-$175
Starting bid
Samanid Silver Dirham
Issued under ABD AL-MALIK I (reigned AH 343-350/ AD 954-961
Samanid dirhams from this period are known for being traded extensively.
Donated by Colton Walsh of Walsh Services
Estimated Value: $200
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